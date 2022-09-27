Read full article on original website
Related
mississippifreepress.org
Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education
Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
SDTimes.com
IBM to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers at 20 HBCUs to address skills gap
IBM has announced a new partnership with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to address the cybersecurity skills gap by setting up Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. According to a recent study by IBM, organizations that don’t have sufficient security teams experience $550,000 more in costs related to data breaches compared...
allnurses.com
Careers in Social Justice
I'm interested in social justice, activism, anti-discrimination, healthcare focused on marginalized communities (I.e. LGBTQ or BIPOC communities or work with reproductive health) and health and social equity. I wanted to request suggestions for careers in nursing that allow nurses to work in those fields. I'm open to and appreciate any suggestions for career ideas.
BBC
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled
A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
Comments / 0