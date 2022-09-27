Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Grimes finished new album at ‘plastic surgery clinic’ amid elf ear rumours
Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on...
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
wfit.org
How Black bluegrass musician Arnold Shultz's forgotten legacy lives on in the genre today
To many, Bill Monroe is known as the father of bluegrass. But listen to his Blue Grass Boys and you’ll hear echoes of the man who mentored Monroe — fiddler and guitarist Arnold Shultz, the son of a formerly enslaved man from Ohio County, Kentucky. Shultz’s story is...
The Crucible review – stylish restaging is all beauty and no bite
Director Lyndsey Turner misses the opportunity to give Arthur Miller’s allegory modern resonance with a too-faithful interpretation. Arthur Miller’s play used the Salem witch trials as an allegory for McCarthy-era hysteria but it is masterful, and elastic, enough to accommodate a host of modern-day parables. That is not what we see here. Lyndsey Turner’s production keeps it in its original context and the play feels like a handsomely raised period piece.
A Bird Flew in review – heartfelt portrait of film-makers struggling with lockdown
There are some heartfelt performances and vignettes in this debut feature from producer-turned-director Kirsty Bell and writers Elizabeth Morris and Dominic Wells – and certainly some lustrous monochrome images from cinematographer Sergio Delgado. But this lockdown ensemble piece about a movie production stymied by Covid is self-conscious and doesn’t really come together, and the tonal shifts can be a little uncomfortable.
Smile review – grin and bear it in this queasy, nasty horror melodrama
A psychiatrist fleeing her own trauma discovers a grisly, self-replicating chain of destruction
NYLON
On ‘Cool It Down,’ A Spitfire Band Matures
“Austere” was never a word people used to describe the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. For most of their career the trio of drummer Brian Chase, guitarist Nick Zinner, and especially singer Karen O epitomized chaos, a particular kind of unhinged energy that very rarely survives the transition from midnight dive bar gigs to festival headlining sets.
Brendan Yates of Turnstile’s listening diary: ‘I’ll run to Enya’
The Baltimore hardcore band’s vocalist takes us through his week in listening, which included everything from a 2000s Björk gem to ‘the ultimate R&B anthem’
ABC 4
Fiddling around with the Fiddle Preacher
The Fiddle Preacher Bronwen Beecher joined the show today to share her musical skills! With hundreds of thousands of hours on the violin, Breecher, a classically trained violinist, shares her passion for the not-so-classical kinds of music! From the time she was four, Breecher was obsessed with music. Three years later after begging to start the violin, she began music lessons.
one37pm.com
Rapper Fase Yoda Is Committed to Storytelling
When it comes to making music, proper curation is no easy feat. Louisiana native Fase Yoda knows exactly what he's doing in that regard, and has been experiencing quite the year. Both his streaming numbers and his social numbers are constantly going up, and it's absolutely no coincidence; he's got everything it takes to make a major impact in the music world.
Blake the rescue Rottweiler is winning hearts and blowing minds with his singing duet
People are loving Blake's musical stylings. When a dog howls along to music, are they complaining because the music hurts their ears, or are they actually trying to sing along?. Most likely, it's the latter—or something like it. According to the American Kennel Club, research shows that canines do actually...
Blending
As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
Kearney Hub
The (drum)beat goes on — and on
We witnessed the passing of the drums last weekend. It was a momentous occasion, and not just because they were passed down from the attic over the garage, though that was dramatic. I was instructed to remove the extension ladder that had gotten the husband into the attic once he stepped onto support beams.
The Ringer
Desperation and Deliciousness on ‘Chefs vs. Wild’
In celebration of Majordomo Media’s newest Hulu show, Chefs vs. Wild, Dave, Chris, and Noelle appraise their own chances of making it through a multi-day, survivalist-foraging gauntlet in the remote Canadian wilderness—and Chris calls up contestant Viet Pham to hear how intense the adventure really was. Also: Survivorman, Naked and Afraid, imagining what would happen if the people on Alone could cook, Dave volunteering as tribute, bringing out Perkins’s tent for Season 2, hermit Chris, camping vs. glamping, building your own wizard staff, cinnamon rolls on a stick, the whole-ham gambit, foraging in Central Park, Nicolai Norregaard, the Rambo IV workout, getting tantalized by matsutakes, elk broth tea, the rotisserie-chicken sleeping method, and the very best oyster you’ve ever had in your life.
Stereogum
Palm – “On The Sly”
Palm are less than a month out from releasing Nicks And Grazes, the band’s first new album in four years. They’ve shared “Feathers” and “Parable Lickers‘ from it already, and today they’re back with another track, the syrupy and psychedelic “On The Sly.” “The words turned out a little sadder than intended but when we play this song I smile,” Eve Alpert noted in a statement. The lyrics indeed have a grim, obtuse bend to them: “Initiate your brother or the copper/ Violence as an active thought,” go some of them. “Intonate the rock, you’re the drop-off/ I could never scatter far.” Listen below.
The Really Sweet Reason Why Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Directors Wanted To Adapt The Children’s Book Into A Movie
Will Speck and Josh Gordon spoke to CinemaBlend about their inspirations for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
Discovery
Chainsaw Carvers Turn Wood into Art on Competition Series A Cut Above
Chainsaw carving is a true one-of-a-kind art form. In A Cut Above, you’ll get to witness 12 of the best carvers from around the world re-imagine ordinary wood logs into jaw-dropping works of art. Don’t miss the premiere on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10P ET/PT only on Discovery.
Teacher's TikTok videos revealing upcoming school musical go viral
An Iowa teacher's TikTok videos revealing his class's upcoming musical has amassed millions of views.
