TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is facing criticism after a resurfaced video appeared to show her complaining about the difficulties of being an influencer.Nogueira, who reviews beauty products on the platform, where she has amassed more than 13.5m followers, initially made the controversial comments, in which she explained her typical workday, in 2021.In the video, which has been deleted but which has recirculated on TikTok, after spreading on Twitter and Reddit, the 24 year old opened up about the struggles of being an influencer in response to a comment from a follower who suggested she try reporting to a job...

