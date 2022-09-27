Read full article on original website
BET
Erica Banks Says She 'Loves Skinny Women' After Receiving Social Media Backlash
Erica Banks is going viral again. The last time it was for her sensational hit “Buss It.” This time it’s for her personal checklist of physical requirements needed to club with her. In a recent Instagram Live video, Banks explained, “If she don't look how I want...
intheknow.com
Man refuses to eat with co-worker over ’embarrassing’ behavior: ‘She is a grown woman having a tantrum’
A man no longer wants to dine with his co-worker because she is “obtuse” to waiters. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and another employee named Sam are working on a travel project together. For this reason, they end up eating together frequently. But every time they go out, Sam is a rude and demanding customer.
TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash over comments about being an influencer in resurfaced video: ‘Try it’
TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is facing criticism after a resurfaced video appeared to show her complaining about the difficulties of being an influencer.Nogueira, who reviews beauty products on the platform, where she has amassed more than 13.5m followers, initially made the controversial comments, in which she explained her typical workday, in 2021.In the video, which has been deleted but which has recirculated on TikTok, after spreading on Twitter and Reddit, the 24 year old opened up about the struggles of being an influencer in response to a comment from a follower who suggested she try reporting to a job...
Internet Slams Karen's Diner Staff for Allegedly 'Body Shaming' Customer
"They break their own rules and boundaries and then act surprised when people are upset," one commenter said.
Vogue
“I Want My Work To Be A Gift To Black People”: Michelle Obama Portraitist Amy Sherald Unveils Her First European Show
When the American painter Amy Sherald first saw Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy drama Big Fish as a young artist working in Baltimore, it triggered something inside her: “Black people haven’t really been afforded that kind of representation,” she says from her studio in Jersey City. “I remember feeling a sense of jealousy because I wanted those kinds of narratives.”
