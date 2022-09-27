Read full article on original website
Ask Omaha: are there Asian communities in Omaha?
apart from shops. are there any areas like a chinatown? (japanese, korean, etc.)
KATV
Omaha Public Schools lesson instructs 9th graders to watch, analyze show about trans teen
OMAHA, Neb. — A television show about a transgender teen, which is based on the same story behind one of the most challenged and banned books of the last decade, is popping up in a Nebraska school district. Documents from Omaha Public Schools' (OPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
1011now.com
Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
WOWT
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. Six of the 15 school districts evaluated are located in the Omaha-metro, with two more just outside. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
What is the Military Entrance and Processing Station in Omaha?
The Military Entrance and Processing Station (MEPS) in Omaha is one of several dozen locations in the U.S. where recruits are thoroughly vetted before entering one of the branches of the armed forces
outreachmagazine.com
Myron Pierce: Hope Multiplier — Part 1
“We have to hone in on some of these disciplines that can be helpful to engage people, advance the kingdom and multiply churches.”. Myron Pierce is pastor of Mission Church in North Omaha, Nebraska, an Outreach 100 reproducing church. His desire is to launch a movement of “hope dealers” in every inner city in America. It’s a multifaceted vision realized through disciple making, coaching, church planting and entrepreneurship.
omahamagazine.com
Teacher Retention: A Failing Curriculum
They didn’t become teachers for the money. And it’s not money that’s driving teachers out of the profession. The list of reasons why resignations, retirements, and resentment are staggeringly high in education currently is as long as it is complex. Failures in administrative support. A culture that seemingly encourages burnout. Dangerous understaffing. Overcrowded classrooms. An unhealthy work-life balance.
Kearney Hub
For some religious leaders in Nebraska, abortion views break with stereotypes
When Debra McKnight showed up to a Planned Parenthood rally last October wearing a pastor collar, people thought she was wearing a Halloween costume. McKnight is a reverend in Omaha with United Methodist Church, and she firmly supports abortion access. Her views, she said, run counter to the common assumptions people often make about her: That, as a religious leader, she is staunchly anti-abortion.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
KETV.com
'Just very uneasy': Omaha woman living in Florida rides out hurricane
OMAHA, Neb. — One Nebraskan now living in Florida is caught in the path of the hurricane. Brandi Kapoun and her family owned the Bohemian Cafe in Omaha before she moved to North Port Florida. On Wednesday night, she was staying with a friend about a half hour away...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
