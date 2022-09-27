Read full article on original website
Related
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem
NEW YORK (AP) — As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea may be, there are alarming incidents of massive methane releases around the world frequently. Climate scientists have found that methane emissions from the oil and gas industry are far...
Nature.com
Predicting and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks in indoor environments: an agent-based modeling study
How to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 in indoor environments remains an important research question. In this study, we propose an agent-based modeling framework to evaluate facility usage policies that aim to lower the probability ofÂ outbreaks. The proposed framework is individual-based, spatially-resolved with time resolution of up to 1Â s, and takes into detailed account specific floor layouts, occupant schedules and movement. It enables decision makers to compute realistic contact networks and generate risk profiles of their facilities without relying on wearable devices, smartphone tagging or surveillance cameras. Our demonstrative modeling results indicate that not all facility occupants present the same risk of starting an outbreak, where the driver of outbreaks varies with facility layouts as well as individual occupant schedules. Therefore, generic mitigation strategies applied across all facilities should be considered inferior to tailored policies that take into account individual characteristics of the facilities of interest. The proposed modeling framework, implemented in Python and now available to the public in an open-source platform, enables such strategy evaluation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pound edges higher ahead of Liz Truss meeting with OBR – business live
Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to meet head of UK’s fiscal watchdog; economy grew in second quarter but ‘continues to slow’
Business Insider
Putin's calling the 'unprecedented sabotage' of the Nord Stream pipeline an 'act of international terrorism'
NATO said that the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines are the "result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage."
Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday. He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading...
blockchainmagazine.net
Ex-Snapchat Marketer Gives Recommendations on Augmented Reality
Augmented reality (AR) and digital marketing specialist Marta Plone joined Team Overly this year. She supports business clients in creating, developing, and implementing successful augmented reality ventures. Marta has assisted Snapchat in establishing a notable presence in the Baltics and Finland. Currently, she is defining Overly’s global offering. Product Owner is her job title, which comprises two responsibilities. First, she is pioneering the creation of its self-service augmented reality (AR) developer, ensuring that AR is accessible to as many people as possible and is understood. Marta guarantees that Overly Creator is continuously improved, allowing users to build anything from tiny augmented reality (AR) surprises for their families to substantial commercial efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Star Parker: New polling shows stark contrast on American dream
Republicans are gearing up for elections in November by drawing a clear line in the sand between their party and Democrats. They have rolled out what they call Commitment to America. And this is exactly what it’s about. Our country embodies a worldview, and it is that worldview — and the principles that capture that worldview — that made and makes America a great nation. ...
salestechstar.com
Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe
Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
Nature.com
The compliance of head-mounted industrial PPE by using deep learning object detectors
The compliance of industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) still represents a challenging problem considering size of industrial halls and number of employees that operate within them. Since there is a high variability of PPE types/designs that could be used for protecting various body parts and physiological functions, this study was focused on assessing the use of computer vision algorithms to automate the compliance of head-mounted PPE. As a solution, we propose a pipeline that couples the head ROI estimation with the PPE detection. Compared to alternative approaches, it excludes false positive cases while it largely speeds up data collection and labeling. A comprehensive dataset was created by merging public datasets PictorPPE and Roboflow with author's collected images, containing twelve different types of PPE was used for the development and assessment of three deep learning architectures (Faster R-CNN, MobileNetV2-SSD and YOLOv5)-which in literature were studied only separately. The obtained results indicated that various deep learning architectures reached different performances for the compliance of various PPE types-while the YOLOv5 slightly outperformed considered alternatives (precision 0.920"‰Â±"‰0.147, and recall 0.611"‰Â±"‰0.287). It is concluded that further studies on the topic should invest more effort into assessing various deep learning architectures in order to objectively find the optimal ones for the compliance of a particular PPE type. Considering the present technological and data privacy barriers, the proposed solution may be applicable for the PPE compliance at certain checkpoints where employees can confirm their identity.
daystech.org
The value of AI in IoT analytics
In many components of Asia, seasonal torrential rains convey with them floods that injury property and livelihood of residents. Whereas previously, metropolis administrations, residents and companies can do nearly nothing however trip out the unwelcoming waves of flood water and the potential ailments these carry, applied sciences just like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine studying (ML) and synthetic intelligence (AI) could present respite for extra forward-looking leaders.
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Register Citizen
Jio Platforms CFO on 5G Launch in India: ‘This Is Going to Transform Streaming as We Know it’
5G is going to roll out across India from Oct. 1 and Reliance Jio, the country’s leading mobile service operator with 413 million subscribers, will be at the forefront of it. The move could have a transformational effect. The 5G rollout in India will happen via Jio Platforms, the...
Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources
PARIS/STOCKHOLM/MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Once unthinkable, mobile phones could go dark around Europe this winter if power cuts or energy rationing knocks out parts of the mobile networks across the region.
todaynftnews.com
China’s University launches first metaverse major and renames its department on the metaverse
The rapidly advancing metaverse and its growing popularity have pushed the world’s attention to this futuristic technology. Observing the high demands and the tremendous growth of metaverse, China’s University in the Jiangsu province has introduced metaverse as a major along with other subjects. The School of Artificial Intelligence...
informedinfrastructure.com
Thoughts From Engineers: Data for a New Era in Water Management
Engineers are trained to solve for unknowns, but we absolutely need solid facts elsewhere in the equation. Data are key, folks, and we all know our solutions are only as good as what we have to work with. The Internet of Water (IoW), a concept first articulated in 2017 (bit.ly/IOWater), tries to tackle some of these issues, recognizing that water data are more useful when brought together into one consistently formatted, widely accessible and integrated platform. Knowledge is power, as they say, and where do many of us go to get it these days? Often in digital format on the internet.
Tarana Announces G1x2 Wireless, Showcasing High-Performance Broadband with Unprecedented Economics and Speed
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Tarana announced today their upcoming releases in next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), representing significant evolution of the company’s heralded G1 broadband solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005107/en/ Tarana G1x2: Unbelievable wireless broadband, now twice as great. (Graphic: Business Wire)
todaynftnews.com
UAE government opens their virtual headquarters in the metaverse
UAE has always been the forerunner of technological advancements. With blockchain, crypto, NFTs, and now metaverse, the country is on its journey to becoming the hub of the global metaverse. UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri made an astonishing announcement during the Metaverse Assembly on September 28,...
thefastmode.com
Rakuten Mobile Plans to Deploy 30,000 Units Symware Next-gen DU in Japan
Rakuten Symphony announced general availability for its Symware next-generation distributed unit (DU) product with plans to deploy 30,000 units across Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan. The rollout targets installation across 23,000 new sites in just 10 months and will support continued subscriber coverage expansion efforts for the world’s largest...
Comments / 0