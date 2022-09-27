ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Predicting and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks in indoor environments: an agent-based modeling study

How to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 in indoor environments remains an important research question. In this study, we propose an agent-based modeling framework to evaluate facility usage policies that aim to lower the probability ofÂ outbreaks. The proposed framework is individual-based, spatially-resolved with time resolution of up to 1Â s, and takes into detailed account specific floor layouts, occupant schedules and movement. It enables decision makers to compute realistic contact networks and generate risk profiles of their facilities without relying on wearable devices, smartphone tagging or surveillance cameras. Our demonstrative modeling results indicate that not all facility occupants present the same risk of starting an outbreak, where the driver of outbreaks varies with facility layouts as well as individual occupant schedules. Therefore, generic mitigation strategies applied across all facilities should be considered inferior to tailored policies that take into account individual characteristics of the facilities of interest. The proposed modeling framework, implemented in Python and now available to the public in an open-source platform, enables such strategy evaluation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#K12#European#American#University
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday. He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blockchainmagazine.net

Ex-Snapchat Marketer Gives Recommendations on Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) and digital marketing specialist Marta Plone joined Team Overly this year. She supports business clients in creating, developing, and implementing successful augmented reality ventures. Marta has assisted Snapchat in establishing a notable presence in the Baltics and Finland. Currently, she is defining Overly’s global offering. Product Owner is her job title, which comprises two responsibilities. First, she is pioneering the creation of its self-service augmented reality (AR) developer, ensuring that AR is accessible to as many people as possible and is understood. Marta guarantees that Overly Creator is continuously improved, allowing users to build anything from tiny augmented reality (AR) surprises for their families to substantial commercial efforts.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Daily Reflector

Star Parker: New polling shows stark contrast on American dream

Republicans are gearing up for elections in November by drawing a clear line in the sand between their party and Democrats. They have rolled out what they call Commitment to America. And this is exactly what it’s about. Our country embodies a worldview, and it is that worldview — and the principles that capture that worldview — that made and makes America a great nation. ...
ELECTIONS
salestechstar.com

Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe

Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

The compliance of head-mounted industrial PPE by using deep learning object detectors

The compliance of industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) still represents a challenging problem considering size of industrial halls and number of employees that operate within them. Since there is a high variability of PPE types/designs that could be used for protecting various body parts and physiological functions, this study was focused on assessing the use of computer vision algorithms to automate the compliance of head-mounted PPE. As a solution, we propose a pipeline that couples the head ROI estimation with the PPE detection. Compared to alternative approaches, it excludes false positive cases while it largely speeds up data collection and labeling. A comprehensive dataset was created by merging public datasets PictorPPE and Roboflow with author's collected images, containing twelve different types of PPE was used for the development and assessment of three deep learning architectures (Faster R-CNN, MobileNetV2-SSD and YOLOv5)-which in literature were studied only separately. The obtained results indicated that various deep learning architectures reached different performances for the compliance of various PPE types-while the YOLOv5 slightly outperformed considered alternatives (precision 0.920"‰Â±"‰0.147, and recall 0.611"‰Â±"‰0.287). It is concluded that further studies on the topic should invest more effort into assessing various deep learning architectures in order to objectively find the optimal ones for the compliance of a particular PPE type. Considering the present technological and data privacy barriers, the proposed solution may be applicable for the PPE compliance at certain checkpoints where employees can confirm their identity.
ENGINEERING
daystech.org

The value of AI in IoT analytics

In many components of Asia, seasonal torrential rains convey with them floods that injury property and livelihood of residents. Whereas previously, metropolis administrations, residents and companies can do nearly nothing however trip out the unwelcoming waves of flood water and the potential ailments these carry, applied sciences just like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine studying (ML) and synthetic intelligence (AI) could present respite for extra forward-looking leaders.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
BUSINESS
informedinfrastructure.com

Thoughts From Engineers: Data for a New Era in Water Management

Engineers are trained to solve for unknowns, but we absolutely need solid facts elsewhere in the equation. Data are key, folks, and we all know our solutions are only as good as what we have to work with. The Internet of Water (IoW), a concept first articulated in 2017 (bit.ly/IOWater), tries to tackle some of these issues, recognizing that water data are more useful when brought together into one consistently formatted, widely accessible and integrated platform. Knowledge is power, as they say, and where do many of us go to get it these days? Often in digital format on the internet.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Tarana Announces G1x2 Wireless, Showcasing High-Performance Broadband with Unprecedented Economics and Speed

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Tarana announced today their upcoming releases in next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), representing significant evolution of the company’s heralded G1 broadband solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005107/en/ Tarana G1x2: Unbelievable wireless broadband, now twice as great. (Graphic: Business Wire)
INTERNET
todaynftnews.com

UAE government opens their virtual headquarters in the metaverse

UAE has always been the forerunner of technological advancements. With blockchain, crypto, NFTs, and now metaverse, the country is on its journey to becoming the hub of the global metaverse. UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri made an astonishing announcement during the Metaverse Assembly on September 28,...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Plans to Deploy 30,000 Units Symware Next-gen DU in Japan

Rakuten Symphony announced general availability for its Symware next-generation distributed unit (DU) product with plans to deploy 30,000 units across Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan. The rollout targets installation across 23,000 new sites in just 10 months and will support continued subscriber coverage expansion efforts for the world’s largest...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy