🤔 Winklevoss Offers MakerDAO Deal But Christensen May Be Underwhelmed
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 🎙Listen to the exclusive interview with ConsenSys’ Ben Edgington:. 🎙 Ethereum can surpass Visa's transaction speed within months. This IS the end 💥 The Defiant Bombshell!. DeFi Explainers. What Is 1inch?. Elsewhere.
Vasil Upgrade Could Finally Unlock DeFi on Cardano
Cardano, the world’s fifth-largest blockchain by market capitalization, might be on the cusp of a DeFi revolution — if anyone still wants to build on it, that is. Cardano’s latest upgrade, dubbed “Vasil,” aims to dramatically improve the blockchain’s performance, and may particularly benefit decentralized finance applications.
Chainlink to Launch Staking Service as Part of Flurry of Changes
Chainlink plans to launch its long-awaited staking services in December, Sergey Nazarov, the project’s co-founder, announced Wednesday at the Smartcon 2022 conference in New York. Nazarov said Chainlink will progressively roll out the staking program for particular ecosystem members based on their LINK holdings, community engagement, and ecosystem participation....
Olympus Slashes OHM Inflation In Bid For Sustainability
Once the poster child of the “DeFi 2.0” movement, Olympus DAO has had a rough year. Taking another step toward its “bond-centric future,” Olympus, a DeFi protocol with more than $200M in total value locked, will slash the sky-high yield that holders of its native token have enjoyed for the past year and a half.
Mysterious Collector Leverages Mutant Ape NFTs to Buy a Third in $1.3M Deal
Betting that Mega Mutant Apes are stronger together, one collector has made a risky leveraged play on the blue-chip NFT collection. Fragment, a three-person company “creating rich stories and worlds for the metaverse,” took out a 1,000 ETH loan, worth about $1.3M, on Tuesday to purchase Mega Noise, one of the rarest NFTs in the Mutant Ape Yacht Club collection.
🎙️Starkware Founders: Ethereum Could Surpass Visa's Transaction Speeds Within Months
This week on The Defiant Podcast we speak with Uri Kolodny and Eli Ben-Sasson, the co-founders of Starkware, one of the leading Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum. Post Merge, Ethereum continues to rely on scaling solutions like Starkware and will continue to do so, according to the network’s long-term roadmap.
Fidenza Creator Raises $17M In 30 Minutes For New NFT Project
Do we dare think the NFT bear market is behind us?. It’s tempting. While the NFT market as a whole continues to languish, discerning collectors are shelling out serious cash for projects with a pedigree. On Sept. 28, 900 mint passes for Tyler Hobbs’ latest QQL NFT project were...
Crypto Outperforms Stocks In Brutal Week For Global Markets
Major cryptocurrencies are showing signs of strength despite a surging dollar wreaking havoc on global stock markets and major currencies this week. The S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq have shed more than 4% each in the past seven days. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has notched a 4.4% gain and Ether is up 5.5% in early morning trading U.K. time Thursday.
