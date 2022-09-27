Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
harkeraquila.com
Humans of Harker: Approaching the end zone
The air stands still with anticipation. All eyes are focused on a lone football, sailing towards the golden-yellow goal posts. A second passes. Two. Three. And then the crowd bursts into celebration. Triumphant shouts thunder through the field, the team’s roars echoing across the bleachers. It’s cold, it’s dark, it’s 11 p.m. at night. But all of that pales in comparison to the magnitude of the occasion — the upper school varsity football team just won its 2021 season opener, by that one field goal no less. Ryan Jeffers (12) recalls this moment excitedly, a defining moment of his first year on the football team and what inspired his deep love for the sport.
fishduck.com
Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think
What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
Behind the scissors: The story of how Santa Clara University's cross-country team photos went viral
In the 2022-23 Santa Clara University Men's cross-country team pictures, the athletes are rocking some pretty bad haircuts. But, there's no rogue barber to blame.
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Bay Area city leads the state in swearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco not only leads California in swearing, with residents using 24 swear words a day on average, but it is tied for No. 5 in the nation. A survey of 1,500 residents of 30 major American cities by the tutoring company Preply made the finding, and uncovered more about Americans’ […]
usfca.edu
9 Facts About St. Ignatius Church That Might Surprise You
St. Ignatius Church stands at 210 feet high and serves as a spiritual and physical guide for many at USF and in San Francisco. The historic landmark is attached to the university campus, but owned and operated by the Jesuit Catholic Parish. 1. The Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t the first time...
Bay Area shelter seeks help with huskies, cites ‘Game of Thrones’ for spike in dogs
The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PHS/SPCA) has experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agency announced Tuesday. Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
San Jose middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A teacher at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks with a female student […]
Bay Area woman celebrates 101st birthday at school named after her
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) — The nation’s oldest living and now retired National Park Ranger celebrated her 101st birthday Wednesday. Betty Reid Soskin, a Bay Area civil rights icon, received a warm welcome at the school named after her just one year ago. The Betty Reid Soskin Middle School is located in El Sobrante, an […]
Late Night At The De Young Features DJs, Dancing, And Art October 6th
SF’s de Young Museum is hosting a new after-hours party called, Late Night on October 6th from 9 pm-12 am. The event will feature musical performances from Madame Gandhi, and DJ sets from Angel + Dren and DJ Christie in addition to an open bar, dancing, and other treats. A ticket to Late Night gives you full access to all the offerings of the night including an open bar, food, pop-up activations, musical performances, and admission to Ramses the Great and Gold of the Pharaohs, Faith Ringgold: American People, and permanent-collection galleries. You’ll also be able to enjoy an aura reading station, photo booths, and a special dessert lounge. The desserts come from Grand Opening, a pop-up bakery from celebrated SF pasty chef Melissa Chou, who does regular pop-ups at famed Chinatown restaurant, Mister Jiu’s. The evening’s headliner, Madame Gandhi, was one of Forbes “30 Under 30” musical artists and has performed alongside acts such as Krewella, Lizzo, and Kehlani. She’s known for her uplifting, percussive electronic sound and fourth-wave perspective on gender liberation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
Spike in abandoned Husky dogs at Peninsula shelter likely due to 'Game of Thrones'
BURLINGAME (BCN/CBS SF) -- The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agencies announced on Tuesday.Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes free training and a toy, leash, collar and harness for those who want to open their homes to a new furry friend."A common question amongst potential adopters when they visit our shelter is, 'Why do you have so many huskies?'" said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin...
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
The parent shared that though the security guard, who works at the King Estates Campus, was shot himself, he still went to provide aid to a wounded student instead of going to hide. "Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today," Juarez said.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Dave Matthews Band blows minds in Mountain View, CA
Dave Matthews Band, you know you are witnessing something special. I’ve seen DMB many times over the years and this night was no exception. Since 1991 (over 30 years now), Dave Matthews Band has been playing for adoring fans all over the world. The band still has three remaining founding members, including frontman Dave Matthews, bassist Stefan Lessard and drummer Carter Beauford. Newer members include Tim Reynolds on guitar, Rashawn Ross on trumpet, saxophonist Jeff Coffin, and Buddy Strong on keys.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews race to rescue driver who went over Devil's Slide cliff
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Cal Fire crews raced to rescue the driver of a car spotted on the beach at the bottom of a dangerous area along the cliffs of San Mateo County. One lane of Highway 1 was closed at Devil's Slide for more than two hours as firefighters tried to remove the "patient" from the wrecked car.
bayareaparent.com
Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022
If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
Comments / 0