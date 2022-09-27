Read full article on original website
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
Seattle University
A Record-Breaking Year for Costco Scholarships
The 23rd Annual Costco Scholars Breakfast was one for the record books. This year’s event, back in person at Meydenbauer Center on September 21, raised $5.5 million—the most ever—for scholarships that benefit Seattle University and University of Washington students. Costco Scholar alums Colina Bruce, ’07, ’15, and Sharol Fernandez-Hernandez, ’22, were the guest speakers.
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
calmatters.network
Leaders Emerge from a Washington State Youth Prison, Urging a More Just and Safe World
It was 8 a.m. in the Hotel Murano conference room in Tacoma and like any good host, 23-year-old Aaron Toleafoa understood his mandate: wake up the crowd. “How’s everybody feeling today?” he asked the guests who were gathered for the Coalition for Juvenile Justice’s annual Youth Summit. “Good, good. For everybody who’s not from Washington, y’all enjoy this town over here? It’s my hometown, so you better like it.”
AG Ferguson suing Seattle business owner over deceptive legal immigration services
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner over “deceptive promises” to help immigrants from Brazil with their immigration needs. According to the lawsuit, Ana Carline Pinto do Nascimento, who owns ACN &...
Seattle, Washington
Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Those who don’t learn history are doomed to accept whatever they are told
The parents of a Bellevue high school student have taken their son out of an American History course after discovering it was based on the research of historian Howard Zinn. To quote the student’s father “I don’t want my son learning George Washington was evil…”. Our...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
Seattle mayor proposes implementing gunshot detection program
SEATTLE — Seattle police officers could soon be dispatched to emergency calls through new technology designed to detect gunshots. If approved by the city council, the program would establish the region's “first gunfire detection system.”. Leon Griffin has called Rainier Beach in Seattle home for 30 years and...
q13fox.com
AG: Lawsuit filed against Seattle business for scamming immigrants, abandoning them in court
SEATTLE - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed against a Seattle business after they were caught charging thousands of dollars to immigrants seeking asylum in the state, and then abandoning them in immigration court. According to the AG’s Office, Ana Caroline Pinto...
Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years
TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town
Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
ncwlife.com
Seattle mayor's budget proposal first to increase police department funds since 2020
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s first proposed budget since taking office would see the Seattle Police Department receive an increased budget for the first time since 2020. The Seattle Police Department’s budget would go from $355.5 million in 2022 to $375.7 million in 2023. The...
Chronicle
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
