ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?

If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
EDUCATION
Atlas Obscura

The Ultimate Guide to Wondrous Independent Bookstores

Some things never change, technology be damned. Books can be downloaded and read on your phone or other device, or listened to in the car, but nothing beats walking into a bookstore. We’re far from the golden age of the bookstore and many have shuttered in the face of technology, but there are still hundreds of independent and secondhand bookstores that are more than just relics. The smell of paper and wooden shelves, the sight of endless rows of spines, the thrill of discovering something you didn’t expect. Our favorite bookstores aren’t just a bibliophile’s dream, but many are also architectural wonders, or home to amazing proprietors, or specialized in a delightful way. Some are palaces to reading, others are more like amazing, book-lined closets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Significance of preschooler reading readiness activities

The purpose of reading readiness activities is to provide your preschooler with a variety of “prior knowledge” experiences. In fact, the more exposure to the environment a child encounters before entering school, the better equipped he or she will be to begin reading instruction. Research has demonstrated that children with greater background experiences will comprehend and remember more of what they read.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Literature#Travel Books#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Literatures#World Literature
The Independent

10 best books by Black authors to mark Black History Month in the UK

October marks Black History Month in the UK, when we set aside time to honour the history and contributions of the Black community. It’s also a great time to discover a new book or two written by a Black author.And with an autumn chill hanging in the air, we can think of few things better than curling up on the couch and getting lost in a good book. From a story about a Hollywood romance to the tale of a dying father writing letters to his estranged son, the following new books are beautifully written with memorable characters and exciting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Orhan Pamuk’s Literature of Paranoia

Orhan Pamuk’s new novel, Nights of Plague, is set mainly on Mingheria, a “fairy-tale,” “otherworldly,” and fictional Ottoman island—a “pearl of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea,” or so say the painters and tourists enchanted by its rugged mountains and its pink-stone capital, which glows when seen from afar. But behind the Orientalist fantasia lies a microcosm of empire at the point of collapse. In 1901, a bubonic plague breaks out. Pamuk will use it to expose the infirmities of this body politic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum

Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
EW.com

Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012

Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy