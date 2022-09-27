Read full article on original website
No TreVeyon Henderson, No Problem For Buckeyes
Ohio State's top running back hasn't played against Rutgers, but the Buckeyes have stampeded the Scarlet Knights anyways.
CFB Scores: TCU takes down Oklahoma, latest college football scores
The 2022 college football season is underway as more than 100 teams compete for 13 weeks for one of four
NFL・
Britain Covey Added to Eagles 53-Man Roster
Out of practice squad elevations, the UDFA was promoted while the team also elevated safety Andre Chachere from the PS
Seiya Suzuki hits big HR as hot Cubs dump Reds
Seiya Suzuki snapped a tie in the seventh inning with a solo home run and the host Chicago Cubs won
