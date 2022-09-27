Read full article on original website
Disney Rumored to Remain Closed Through Friday
On Tuesday we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. While the storm is quickly moving east of Orlando, rain bands continue to batter down. It has now been discovered from a thread on Reddit that Disney may remain closed through at least Friday September 30, 2022 and that Saturday will see a delayed opening. This reportedly comes from a Cast Member memo. Disney has not yet confirmed the closure.
Why You Should Visit Disney World in the Fall
If you are a creature of habit when it comes to a Walt Disney World vacation, you are not alone. Maybe you flock back to a favorite Disney Resort on repeat visits, or always snag a table service reservation at ‘Ohana for dinner. For many families, the seasons they visit Walt Disney World Resort are cyclical, without trying new visiting seasons. If your work or school schedule allows, and you’ve been considering visiting Walt Disney World Resort in the fall, you should take the plunge and snag a reservation now.
Disney Resort Experiences Flooding from Hurricane Ian
Central Florida has been pummeled with rain over the last 24 hours. Hurricane Ian blew into the area with powerful winds and unrelenting rains. Approximately 10 inches of rain poured on the Orlando area since the storm arrived. The storm is currently on Florida’s East Coast, with rain bands still affecting much of the state. The hurricane is expected to move out to sea by Friday.
Hurricane Ian Takes Aim At Carolinas — Disney Beach Resort Shuts Down
Hurricane Ian has made its way through the state of Florida — leaving a massive trail of destruction in its wake — and is now making its way through Georgia and the Carolinas. While Hurricane Ian absolutely destroyed so much of Florida’s west coast, central Florida — where Walt Disney World Resort is located — saw only minor damage and some flooding. Disney World is open once again, but now another popular Disney Resort is being forced to close and telling Guests that are there to shelter in place.
Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian
After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight? The Most Romantic Disney Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort may not be the first place you think of when romance is mentioned, but Disney Resorts are filled with beautiful, relaxing, and romantic activities for couples if you know where to look. A Disney Resort is the perfect destination for couples looking for some time together with a magical or upscale flair.
Disney Vacation Club Members Complain About Being Kicked Out of Hotel During Hurricane
If you have been watching the news, then you know that Hurricane Ian is currently pounding the state of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, complete with massive storm surges, flash flooding, and sustained winds of more than 100 miles an hour. Hurricane Ian is traveling over the Sunshine State, and all theme parks in Central Florida — including Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and Disney World — have been shut down for the next couple of days. The Orlando International airport is also closed down until the morning of September 30 and will be open for emergencies only.
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
Disney Releases Theme Park Hours For Phased Reopening After Hurricane
Over the past few days, Hurricane Ian has been wreaking havoc across the state of Florida. There has been flash flooding, 1oo mile an hour winds, and a fair amount of damage. Before the hurricane hit Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort announced that they would all be closed on September 28 and September 29, with scheduled reopenings on September 30.
Phased Reopening for Disney World Announced
Hurricane Ian has rocked central Florida over the last 24 hours. As the sun rose on the waterlogged state this morning the storm began to run out of steam and was downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Ian is currently on Florida’s East Coast, with rain bands still affecting much of the state.
A Guide to EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary
Today is EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, and they are celebrating in a big way! The Park is celebrating its past, present, and future. From specialty food, to presentations and entertainment to limited-time merchandise, you’ll find everything to make the anniversary truly special. This will be a day to remember for EPCOT lovers. Let’s dive in and look at all of the days to celebrate our favorite Park!
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
In Truce With New Investors, Disney Adds Another Non-Creative Executive to Board of Directors
In early August, Third Point — a hedge fund run by CEO Dan Loeb — bought a lot of Disney stock. Once all was said and done, Third Point had about a 2% ownership in The Walt Disney Company. Loeb wasted no time in making his voice heard, publicly stating that he thought Disney should make ESPN its own entity — an idea that was swiftly shot down by Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Not long after, Loeb backtracked on the ESPN idea, but was still trying to be a force inside The Walt Disney Company.
100-Year-Old Veteran Cries Happy Tears After Being Surprised With a Trip to Disney
They say that Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth — and for good reason. Between the amazing rides, the fun character meet and greets, delicious food, and incredible nighttime spectaculars like World of Color and Disneyland Forever Fireworks, there is a lot to love. Every day, thousands of people walk through Disneyland’s gates and have the best day ever.
Disney Characters Bring Magic to Stranded Hotel Guests
On September 28, Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. There were strong winds, flash flooding, and power outages across the area — including at the Walt Disney World Resort. While some Guests had managed to get out of town before the storm hit, other Guests decided to stay and ride out the storm, while others found themselves stranded at the Most Magical Place on Earth because all Orlando airports were closed.
Hurricane Humor: Best Memes and Tweets from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian rocked Western and Central Florida over the last 24 hours. Our thoughts have been with our loved ones, co-workers, Cast Members, and everyone in the path of this deadly storm. The threat was severe as Ian flexed his strength over the state. We’ve followed the situation closely and, through our fear and worry, have found a few humorous moments along the way. Everyone deals with fear and anxiety a little differently. Some turn to preparedness, and some choose to ease their nerves with humor. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite bits of laughter from the storm in the hopes that it’ll make you smile as it did for us. Not all are specifically Disney-related, though most are, but each one brought a smile to our faces during a dark and scary time.
Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!
Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
‘Ducktales’ World Showcase Adventure Finally Coming to EPCOT!
When Disney CEO Bob Chapek was forced to shut down Disney Resorts around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea how long the Resorts would be closed. Some of them — like Disneyland Resort in Southern California — were closed for more than a year. However, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida was only closed for about 4 months. That was a great thing, considering the Resort was getting ready to celebrate its incredible 50th Anniversary, which would begin on October 1.
Figment Is Getting His Own Movie!
It’s been a wild time in terms of Disney movies, both animated and live-action. Disney has been creating some truly great movies recently, like Encanto, Turning Red, and the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel Disenchanted. On the flip side, there have been some less successful films like Lightyear and the recently released Pinocchio. There are a number of other live-action films coming down the pike — including Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and Peter Pan and Wendy. However, there is one movie that was just announced that may surprise you.
