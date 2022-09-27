Hurricane Ian rocked Western and Central Florida over the last 24 hours. Our thoughts have been with our loved ones, co-workers, Cast Members, and everyone in the path of this deadly storm. The threat was severe as Ian flexed his strength over the state. We’ve followed the situation closely and, through our fear and worry, have found a few humorous moments along the way. Everyone deals with fear and anxiety a little differently. Some turn to preparedness, and some choose to ease their nerves with humor. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite bits of laughter from the storm in the hopes that it’ll make you smile as it did for us. Not all are specifically Disney-related, though most are, but each one brought a smile to our faces during a dark and scary time.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO