Two Shot at East Fort Worth Apartment Complex
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sept. 28 at the Stoneybrook Apartment Homes, 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, in east Fort Worth. At around 1:39 pm, shots were fired during an altercation at the apartment complex. Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. A third person was injured after apparently jumping off a balcony.
Teen Shot Outside Spruce High School in Dallas
He Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred September 27 near Spruce High School in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. At around 4:30 pm, a juvenile male was near the high school when he was shot by an unknown suspect in a vehicle. The suspect later fled the scene.
Highway 183 and SPUR 482 Closures Through Monday October 3
Through Friday, Sept. 30, TxDOT will close the eastbound State Highway (SH) 183 frontage road, from Carl Road to Loop 12, nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for work related to the Irving Interchange project. Additional work will close the connector from SH 183 to Loop 12 on Saturday, as well as a closure of westbound SH 183 on Monday night.
New DFW Airport Shuttle Tracker Keeps Travelers Informed on Estimated Time of Arrival
Customers waiting on the Terminal Link shuttle at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) can now enjoy a new tracking feature that displays the shuttle’s estimated arrival time. In addition, this new service displays the next stops served and the terminals they will serve down the line, taking the guesswork out of waiting for the Terminal Link. Terminal Link is the bus outside security connecting customers to all five DFW Airport terminals.
DFW Airport Adds Cashierless Store Options for Customers
Three innovative concessions have opened at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and feature the latest in grab-and-go technology. These new storefronts offer customers quick and easy options for their convenience needs. Simply scan your credit card to enter the store. Next, select the items you wish to enjoy. Then, exit the store to be automatically charged for your purchase.
Irving Charter Review Committee Requesting Resident Input
Recently, the Mayor and City Council appointed nine residents to the Charter Review Committee with the task to review the charter and discuss possible amendments to the Irving City Charter. The City Charter is a document that defines the organization, powers, functions and procedures of the city government; essentially, it...
Irving's HealthSmartRx Solutions Named Finalist in First Annual Innovation Challenge Symposium
Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced three finalists for its first annual Innovation Challenge Symposium this fall:. Freespira, Inc., based in Kirkland, Washington, is the maker and provider of Freespira, the only medication-free, FDA cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly...
