Customers waiting on the Terminal Link shuttle at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) can now enjoy a new tracking feature that displays the shuttle’s estimated arrival time. In addition, this new service displays the next stops served and the terminals they will serve down the line, taking the guesswork out of waiting for the Terminal Link. Terminal Link is the bus outside security connecting customers to all five DFW Airport terminals.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO