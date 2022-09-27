If you have been watching the news, then you know that Hurricane Ian is currently pounding the state of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, complete with massive storm surges, flash flooding, and sustained winds of more than 100 miles an hour. Hurricane Ian is traveling over the Sunshine State, and all theme parks in Central Florida — including Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and Disney World — have been shut down for the next couple of days. The Orlando International airport is also closed down until the morning of September 30 and will be open for emergencies only.

