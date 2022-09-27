Read full article on original website
Disney LEGOs That Have Us Clicking “Add to Cart”
I don’t know about you, but I am a Disney collector. Between amazing spirit jerseys to fun Minnie Ears, pins, and more, there are so many great Disney things to collect (almost too many). One of the most popular items Disney fans can add to their collection is a LEGO set. There are literally hundreds of LEGO sets for all types of fandoms, and Disney is no exception.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight? The Most Romantic Disney Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort may not be the first place you think of when romance is mentioned, but Disney Resorts are filled with beautiful, relaxing, and romantic activities for couples if you know where to look. A Disney Resort is the perfect destination for couples looking for some time together with a magical or upscale flair.
A Guide to EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary
Today is EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, and they are celebrating in a big way! The Park is celebrating its past, present, and future. From specialty food, to presentations and entertainment to limited-time merchandise, you’ll find everything to make the anniversary truly special. This will be a day to remember for EPCOT lovers. Let’s dive in and look at all of the days to celebrate our favorite Park!
Disney Vacation Club Members Complain About Being Kicked Out of Hotel During Hurricane
If you have been watching the news, then you know that Hurricane Ian is currently pounding the state of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, complete with massive storm surges, flash flooding, and sustained winds of more than 100 miles an hour. Hurricane Ian is traveling over the Sunshine State, and all theme parks in Central Florida — including Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and Disney World — have been shut down for the next couple of days. The Orlando International airport is also closed down until the morning of September 30 and will be open for emergencies only.
Figment Is Getting His Own Movie!
It’s been a wild time in terms of Disney movies, both animated and live-action. Disney has been creating some truly great movies recently, like Encanto, Turning Red, and the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel Disenchanted. On the flip side, there have been some less successful films like Lightyear and the recently released Pinocchio. There are a number of other live-action films coming down the pike — including Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and Peter Pan and Wendy. However, there is one movie that was just announced that may surprise you.
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
Disney Rumored to Remain Closed Through Friday
On Tuesday we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. While the storm is quickly moving east of Orlando, rain bands continue to batter down. It has now been discovered from a thread on Reddit that Disney may remain closed through at least Friday September 30, 2022 and that Saturday will see a delayed opening. This reportedly comes from a Cast Member memo. Disney has not yet confirmed the closure.
Why You Should Visit Disney World in the Fall
If you are a creature of habit when it comes to a Walt Disney World vacation, you are not alone. Maybe you flock back to a favorite Disney Resort on repeat visits, or always snag a table service reservation at ‘Ohana for dinner. For many families, the seasons they visit Walt Disney World Resort are cyclical, without trying new visiting seasons. If your work or school schedule allows, and you’ve been considering visiting Walt Disney World Resort in the fall, you should take the plunge and snag a reservation now.
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!
Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
Disney Releases Theme Park Hours For Phased Reopening After Hurricane
Over the past few days, Hurricane Ian has been wreaking havoc across the state of Florida. There has been flash flooding, 1oo mile an hour winds, and a fair amount of damage. Before the hurricane hit Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort announced that they would all be closed on September 28 and September 29, with scheduled reopenings on September 30.
The Ultimate List of Foods You Can’t Miss in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a stunning Disney Park at the Walt Disney World Resort that is home to many popular experiences, including attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and Kilimanjaro Safaris. In addition to the incredible attractions throughout the Disney Park, there are also countless dining options that offer up everything from traditional American barbecue to global cuisine.
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Disney Characters Bring Magic to Stranded Hotel Guests
On September 28, Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. There were strong winds, flash flooding, and power outages across the area — including at the Walt Disney World Resort. While some Guests had managed to get out of town before the storm hit, other Guests decided to stay and ride out the storm, while others found themselves stranded at the Most Magical Place on Earth because all Orlando airports were closed.
Another Theme Park Is Reopening After Hurricane, But ONLY For Select Guests
Hurricane Ian has made its way through the state of Florida, and a lot of damage has been done. Strong winds and rain have caused massive flooding, homes have been destroyed and bridges have been taken out. Thankfully, the damage is not as extensive as hurricanes of the past have left in their wake, but it will still be a while before all the damage is fixed.
In Truce With New Investors, Disney Adds Another Non-Creative Executive to Board of Directors
In early August, Third Point — a hedge fund run by CEO Dan Loeb — bought a lot of Disney stock. Once all was said and done, Third Point had about a 2% ownership in The Walt Disney Company. Loeb wasted no time in making his voice heard, publicly stating that he thought Disney should make ESPN its own entity — an idea that was swiftly shot down by Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Not long after, Loeb backtracked on the ESPN idea, but was still trying to be a force inside The Walt Disney Company.
One local haunted house is doing a bit more than scaring people these days
Aftermath Haunted House in Canon City has worked to become one of the top-rated haunts in the state of Colorado
‘Ducktales’ World Showcase Adventure Finally Coming to EPCOT!
When Disney CEO Bob Chapek was forced to shut down Disney Resorts around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea how long the Resorts would be closed. Some of them — like Disneyland Resort in Southern California — were closed for more than a year. However, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida was only closed for about 4 months. That was a great thing, considering the Resort was getting ready to celebrate its incredible 50th Anniversary, which would begin on October 1.
100-Year-Old Veteran Cries Happy Tears After Being Surprised With a Trip to Disney
They say that Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth — and for good reason. Between the amazing rides, the fun character meet and greets, delicious food, and incredible nighttime spectaculars like World of Color and Disneyland Forever Fireworks, there is a lot to love. Every day, thousands of people walk through Disneyland’s gates and have the best day ever.
Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian
After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
