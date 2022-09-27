Read full article on original website
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on Facebook despite the new law […] The post Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to city council crackdown on nightlife
A Norfolk city leader, the NAACP and an entertainment industry rep are reacting to the city's crackdown on nightlife.
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
These changes could make casting a ballot in Virginia Beach a little easier
This year, there's an updated election process rolling out in Virginia Beach. People can use iPads to check in. It cuts the wait time down from five minutes to one.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
VB business owner wins 100K Powerball
Francisco Tripoli matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Norfolk City Council votes to revoke Scotty Quixx’s permit
In a 5-2-1 vote during a city council meeting Tuesday, Norfolk leaders have decided to revoke the restaurant's Conditional Use Permit (CUP). This is the third business along the stretch of Granby Street to have its permit revoked.
Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged against apartment complex
Crews are currently on the scene after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach Friday evening.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe
WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
Hampton Roads residents take on Ian's strong winds and rain
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads residents dealt with the rain, floods, and winds from Hurricane Ian as the storm passed through coastal Virginia. In Hampton, the beach was mostly deserted. The rain and wind battered the coast, driving most away from the shore. However, not everyone was deterred from...
13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
Hampton students plan walk out against proposed Virginia transgender policies
This past Tuesday, students across Virginia have planned and participated in school walkouts to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new policies regarding “the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents.” Protestors cite concerns about how these policies will affect transgender and other nonbinary students, concerns shared by many in the Hampton Community. At all four Hampton high schools, students intend to show their support for the rights of their LGBTQ+ peers by walking out of class on Wednesday, October 5th at 10:00 AM.
