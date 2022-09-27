ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Mercury

Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.

When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on Facebook despite the new law […] The post Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
peninsulachronicle.com

Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe

WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
13News Now

Hampton Roads residents take on Ian's strong winds and rain

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads residents dealt with the rain, floods, and winds from Hurricane Ian as the storm passed through coastal Virginia. In Hampton, the beach was mostly deserted. The rain and wind battered the coast, driving most away from the shore. However, not everyone was deterred from...
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
bethelbearfacts.com

Hampton students plan walk out against proposed Virginia transgender policies

This past Tuesday, students across Virginia have planned and participated in school walkouts to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new policies regarding “the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents.” Protestors cite concerns about how these policies will affect transgender and other nonbinary students, concerns shared by many in the Hampton Community. At all four Hampton high schools, students intend to show their support for the rights of their LGBTQ+ peers by walking out of class on Wednesday, October 5th at 10:00 AM.
