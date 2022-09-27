ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
sandiegoville.com

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
NBC San Diego

How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?

Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
San Diego, CA
delmartimes.net

Water bacteria advisories are lifted at La Jolla Shores, Torrey Pines State Beach, Windansea and Tourmaline Surfing Park

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted bacteria advisories Sept. 29 for the water at three beaches in the La Jolla area. The advisories for La Jolla Shores at El Paseo Grande, Windansea at Palomar Avenue and Neptune Place, and Tourmaline Surfing Park at the Pacific Beach/La Jolla border had been issued the day before but were canceled after water quality samples met state health standards, the county said.
97.3 The Fan

High School Football Week 6 Preview

On this week’s podcast, Braden Surprenant and Chris Smith (Top Dawg) are joined by California State Championship Head Coach Charles James. All three pick games for this week and even get into who was the best player to ever come out of San Diego.
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
kusi.com

San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
sandiegoville.com

Singapore's Award-Winning Ramen King Keisuke Opening Several San Diego Locations

Fresh off its U.S. debut in Los Angeles last week, Singapore-based Ramen King Keisuke has announced three locations set to open around San Diego. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda opened his first ramen restaurant Kuro Miso Ramen in 2005 and has since opened nearly two dozen restaurants around Singapore & Japan. In 2011, Chef Keisuke won the title of Ramen Champion at the Tokyo Ramen Championships, an annual gathering of more than 30,000 ramen chefs in Japan. The first U.S. location of his namesake Ramen King Keisuke opened in Los Angeles' Monterey Park just last weekend, with a second branch launching soon within LA's Century City mall and 13 additional Southern California locations in the works.
