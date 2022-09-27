Read full article on original website
Related
San Marcos quarterback Kreet Makihele voted top breakout performer in San Diego Section football
Last week, we asked you who you think has been the top breakout performer in San Diego Section football through the first half of the 2022 season. And you, the fans, have spoken. With over 12,000 votes, San Marcos freshman quarterback Kreet Makihele has been voted the top breakout performer ...
NBC San Diego
Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com
According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
sandiegoville.com
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
NBC San Diego
How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?
Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
delmartimes.net
Water bacteria advisories are lifted at La Jolla Shores, Torrey Pines State Beach, Windansea and Tourmaline Surfing Park
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted bacteria advisories Sept. 29 for the water at three beaches in the La Jolla area. The advisories for La Jolla Shores at El Paseo Grande, Windansea at Palomar Avenue and Neptune Place, and Tourmaline Surfing Park at the Pacific Beach/La Jolla border had been issued the day before but were canceled after water quality samples met state health standards, the county said.
High School Football Week 6 Preview
On this week’s podcast, Braden Surprenant and Chris Smith (Top Dawg) are joined by California State Championship Head Coach Charles James. All three pick games for this week and even get into who was the best player to ever come out of San Diego.
chulavistatoday.com
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
RELATED PEOPLE
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
SDSU women’s soccer team reacts to meeting LeBron James on campus
It was a typical Saturday on the Mesa, the SDSU women’s soccer team just wrapped up practice when suddenly they noticed a group of black Cadillac Escalades parked outside of a gym on campus.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future.
kusi.com
San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails. Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket...
News 8 KFMB
The bioluminescence waves are back in San Diego
The waves in the ocean, are once again glowing on Wednesday night. The Red Tide is back and bringing with it, quite a spectacular show along our coast.
sandiegoville.com
Singapore's Award-Winning Ramen King Keisuke Opening Several San Diego Locations
Fresh off its U.S. debut in Los Angeles last week, Singapore-based Ramen King Keisuke has announced three locations set to open around San Diego. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda opened his first ramen restaurant Kuro Miso Ramen in 2005 and has since opened nearly two dozen restaurants around Singapore & Japan. In 2011, Chef Keisuke won the title of Ramen Champion at the Tokyo Ramen Championships, an annual gathering of more than 30,000 ramen chefs in Japan. The first U.S. location of his namesake Ramen King Keisuke opened in Los Angeles' Monterey Park just last weekend, with a second branch launching soon within LA's Century City mall and 13 additional Southern California locations in the works.
onscene.tv
Migrants Fall Off And Get Trapped Hopping Border Wall | San Diego
09.27.2022 | 4:58 AM | SAN DIEGO – SDFD & CVFD had to respond to at least 4 rescues along the U.S./Mexican border this morning. As soon as there was some fog along the border, immigrants attempted to come over and many fell or were trapped at the top of one of the two walls.
Comments / 0