WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Will you give Gabby a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, September 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Gabby. She’s a Cattle dog/ Bluetick Coonhound Mix, around 7 months old and 55 lbs. Gabby is personable, and sweet, and sometimes acts timid but comes out of her shell quickly. She gets along with other dogs and loves to play. She also loves her treats.
blueridgecountry.com
Rockbridge County’s Scenic Highways and Greenways are Golden in the Fall
Every season in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County VA can deliver golden memories, but the experience is literal in fall. Take in the sights, scents, and sounds of autumn along America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore the meandering roads with picturesque views of farmland, forests, and rivers, punctuated with hues of maroon, orange, and gold.
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart, Gold's Gym awaiting approval
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While what businesses will be located in the redeveloped Hillsdale Place are not yet known, the developers did say one particular business would not be moving in. Hillsdale Place will replace the shopping center where the defunct Kmart and Gold’s Gym facilities have been sitting...
livability.com
Why Charlottesville, VA Is One of America’s Best Places to Live
Two presidents called Charlottesville, VA home — Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe — but that doesn’t mean you have to be a history buff or a politician to take advantage of all this diverse city has to offer. Set in the rolling green hills of a cherished...
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors
Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
cbs19news
Detour at roundabout construction site lifted early
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A detour impacting drivers near the Albemarle/Nelson county line has been lifted two days early. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the detour at the construction site of the Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Critzer Shop Road roundabout was lifted on Tuesday evening. Drivers are once again...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Planning Commission approves massive redevelopment project
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After months of angered residents and deliberation. The Roanoke County Planning Commission has approved a rezoning project that will bring a four-story hotel and 80 townhomes to the Edgebrook Road neighborhood. Four members of the commission voted yes, with one no from the Catawba District...
WHSV
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
Augusta Free Press
Apple Days makes early call to postpone weekend festival due to potential heavy rain from Ian
The Apple Days Arts & Crafts show has been postponed due to potential bad weather from Hurricane Ian. The Facebook page for the craft festival showed they were polling vendors today about pushing back the dates due to a questionable weather forecast. They officially made the call around 6:30 p.m. in a social media post.
