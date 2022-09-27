ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
VINTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Will you give Gabby a forever home?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, September 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Gabby. She’s a Cattle dog/ Bluetick Coonhound Mix, around 7 months old and 55 lbs. Gabby is personable, and sweet, and sometimes acts timid but comes out of her shell quickly. She gets along with other dogs and loves to play. She also loves her treats.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Lexington, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Rockbridge County’s Scenic Highways and Greenways are Golden in the Fall

Every season in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County VA can deliver golden memories, but the experience is literal in fall. Take in the sights, scents, and sounds of autumn along America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore the meandering roads with picturesque views of farmland, forests, and rivers, punctuated with hues of maroon, orange, and gold.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart, Gold's Gym awaiting approval

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While what businesses will be located in the redeveloped Hillsdale Place are not yet known, the developers did say one particular business would not be moving in. Hillsdale Place will replace the shopping center where the defunct Kmart and Gold’s Gym facilities have been sitting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors

Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
cbs19news

Detour at roundabout construction site lifted early

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A detour impacting drivers near the Albemarle/Nelson county line has been lifted two days early. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the detour at the construction site of the Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Critzer Shop Road roundabout was lifted on Tuesday evening. Drivers are once again...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
ROANOKE, VA

