ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Area bingo halls hemorrhage as game rooms go unregulated

By Taylor Alanis
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeH7D_0iCr80tm00

A Sept. 27 post on El Mercado Night Bingo on Holly and Airline Road’s Facebook page said they were closed until further notice.

Isaac Valencia, the owner of El Mercado Night Bingo and the day bingo at La Valencia said he’s lost so many customers as game rooms continue to go unregulated.

Valencia wasn’t ready to go on camera because he still had to notify vendors and charities he works with about shutting down his business as of Tuesday.

“I know several bingo halls here in town that have cut their hours down to three or three times a week,” James “JB” Baker said.

Justin Aguilar is the general manager at Bingoland and Las Vegas Bingo, a hall that faced similar issues.

“Our sales started steadily declining meaning less people were coming out to play because they were able to win more money illegally over there,” Aguilar said.

Unlike game rooms, bingo halls are regulated by the state and run as non-profits.

“Here, we know that the money is going back into the community,” Baker said.

Besides paying for the facilities and staffs wages, the money bingo halls receive goes to local charities.

“They depend on our charitable donations to be able to not only stay in business, but to do their part to give back to their community,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said since 2017, he’s lost 60-70 percent of his business and charities like Corpus Christi Voices for Life suffered from it.

Their principal officer Betty Sheets told commissioners just how much it’s affected their organization at a Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting on Feb. 2.

“We weren’t getting any bingo money and I’m not gonna look at a child’s eyes, a mother’s eyes, anybody here ‘If you need help, I’ll get you that help,'” Sheets said. “I promise you that.”

In May, commissioners court approved new game room regulations that were supposed to go into effect Oct. 1, but that was pushed back until the Jan. 2, 2023.

Comments / 3

woetothenaysayerz
3d ago

😂🤣😅, hilarious...Oh now bingo hall wants to keep complaining about gamerooms taking their business..Have they heard the news ? Inflation is sky high , grocery prices are outrageous..not counting the people going homeless each day .Rent has gone up as well..People cant afford to lose money in bingo halls , for some odd reason the same people keep winning..kudos to the gamerooms leaving people broker than broke.Pray people

Reply
4
Victor Paiz
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣 now bingo halls are complaining! They got used to being the only kid in the block, now complaining about the competition...

Reply(1)
3
Related
mysoutex.com

An 83-year-old Bee County tradition

The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
BEE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
KIII 3News

Sinton students go BIG for homecoming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton High School's Landscape and Horticulture students went big -- literally -- this year when it came to constructing their homecoming mums for Friday night's game against Raymondville. In a Facebook post, Sinton Academic Decathlon coach Marty Garza said her class wanted to go out...
SINTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Room#Hemorrhage#El Mercado Night Bingo#La Valencia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
blackchronicle.com

Kristene Chapa documentary opening week

PORTLAND, Texas — It remains to be tough for Kristene Chapa to speak about that horrific night time greater than ten years in the past. “Talking about the attack, it does trigger me, but I know that talking about it, too, can help others,” Chapa informed 3NEWS after we spoke along with her in March.
PORTLAND, TX
ccbiznews.com

Vacant hotel could be worker housing

Developer Corpus Christi Capital Group LLC has proposed renovating an abandoned hotel at Interstate 37 and Corn Products Road as an apartment complex, catering to construction and other temporary workers. The 360-room property at 6255 Interstate 37 was once part of the Hilton chain. Before closing its doors, it operated...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy