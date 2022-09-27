Federal Appeals Court Ruling Means Class-Action Suits Over Data Breaches No Longer Require Proof of Actual Harm

Read full article on original website
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
An appeals court on Wednesday said that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "abused" her discretion by barring the FBI from continuing its criminal investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, including two that were appointed by former President...
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting settlement in fraud investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering suing Donald Trump after rejecting an offer from the former president’s legal team to settle a civil investigation into his real estate company. James’s rejection of the deal sets the stage for the attorney general to file a lawsuit against...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge placed a roadblock on federal prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work.
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Trump Asks Judge to Keep Blocking FBI From Working With Seized Classified Files
The exterior of the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Leigh Vogel/The New York Times) Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to deny the Justice Department’s request to immediately restart a key part of its criminal investigation into his hoarding of sensitive government documents at his residence in Florida.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
Second Circuit Hands Donald Trump a Procedural Win in E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit, Setting Stage for New Appellate Battle
Overturning a federal judge’s ruling denying the former president immunity, the Second Circuit handed Donald Trump a procedural victory in his quest to shift possible liabilities in famed columnist E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit to the government. The D.C. Court of Appeals now must decide whether Trump made...
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’
Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
New York lawsuit against Trump, family could prompt new federal criminal inquiries
The lawsuit announced Wednesday does not carry criminal penalties. But findings are being referred to Internal Revenue Service and federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The New York AG seeks $250 million in penalties. The New York attorney general's lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and three of his children of perpetrating...
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power
The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
MyPillow, bump stocks, filter teams: Supreme Court justices return to deliberate petitions
Nearly three months after the last consequential Supreme Court term, justices have returned to Washington, D.C., for their first closed-door conference of the fall term. The nine justices, including the newest member of the high court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, convened privately on Wednesday for the annual "long conference" to review cert petitions that were filed over the summer. But before deliberating on which petitions to take up for the term, they likely discussed the status of the unprecedented leaked draft opinion investigation while deciding whether to continue audio broadcasts of oral arguments this term.
Don’t Try Serving Ken Paxton With a Subpoena, Unless You Want to Get Shot
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton isn’t just running for a third term while under indictment for securities fraud—he’s running from process servers too. On Monday morning, according to an affidavit...
Appeals court blocks California ban on for-profit prisons
SACRAMENTO -- A larger panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday again blocked California's first-in-the-nation ban on for-profit private prisons and immigration detention facilities, finding that it is trumped by the federal government. A three-judge appellate panel last year rejected the 2019 state law that would have phased out privately run immigration jails in California by 2028. The law would have undermined a key piece of the nation's detention system for immigrants. California Attorney General Rob Bonta had asked the larger appellate panel to reconsider a ruling. The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom was one...
Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age.
