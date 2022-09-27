ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

The reaction to the news that Twitch intends to change how it splits revenue with partnered streamers has been, on the whole, completely and utterly negative. Streamers at every level of growth, from the big-time partners to the smallest affiliates, were displeased to learn that the 70 / 30 revenue sharing split that had been long asked for — and is the standard or better elsewhere — was not only being rejected but being slowly phased out completely. To quote the Fallout 4 meme: “everyone disliked that.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
one37pm.com

JaharaJayde is Now Loading...

JaharaJayde has two major loves in life - JRPGs and cosplay. And whenever she puts either of those passions of her on display, it's showcased in the best way possible. With an equal amount of respect and admiration for Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda, and RWBY, JaharaJayde makes sure to use her Twitch channel to put those fan-favorite franchises front and center while she's gaming. We managed to pull JaharaJayde away from her current cosplay projects to get her to answer a few questions about the RPGs she's spent the most hours with, future goals she'd love to fulfill, and a whole lot more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Russell Brand claims he’s been ‘censored’ by YouTube for ‘relatively small error’

Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?” He said YouTube originally removed his video...
CELEBRITIES
one37pm.com

The World on a String: How Gentry Stein is Dominating the Yo-yo Scene

When we’re young, we become enamored with our toys. As a kid, I would clutch onto my Nintendo DS everywhere I went. Somewhere along the way, that love and attachment we have for those possessions fades as we get older and busier with our everyday lives. Gentry Stein, a two-time world yo-yo champion, has built an extremely impressive brand through a toy we used to love as a kid. Stein is showing off his insanely unique yo-yo skills and introducing the sport to a whole new generation. Here is why you should be paying attention to Gentry Stein and his yo-yo magic.
SPORTS
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
one37pm.com

Rapper Fase Yoda Is Committed to Storytelling

When it comes to making music, proper curation is no easy feat. Louisiana native Fase Yoda knows exactly what he's doing in that regard, and has been experiencing quite the year. Both his streaming numbers and his social numbers are constantly going up, and it's absolutely no coincidence; he's got everything it takes to make a major impact in the music world.
LOUISIANA STATE
one37pm.com

Introducing Destroy Lonely and His Meteoric Rise

In the same way that Playboi Carti has a cult fanbase, his peripheral cast of characters has cultivated their own. One of those characters includes Destroy Lonely, who's been having an absolutely insane year. Destroy Lonely has emerged out of Atlanta with an Opium Records deal (Carti's label) and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Polygon

Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
BUSINESS
IGN

Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community

Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Google Didn't Tell Game Developers About Stadia Shut Down

Today, Google officially announced an end to its Stadia streaming service. While the writing was on the wall for quite some time, there were still multiple games in development for the platform, including Tangle Tower. The game was set to release on the service in just two days and Tom Vian of SFB Games didn't find out until the news broke online. Vian shared his disappointment about the news on Twitter, where he called it "pretty upsetting." Old Skuul CEO Rebecca Heineman replied to Vian's Tweet, revealing that she was also unaware, and her studio had a game set to release on Stadia on November 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

With The Success Of Edgerunner, Sales Of Cyberpunk 2077 Have Surpassed 20 Million Copies

CD Projekt Red has announced a significant milestone for Cyberpunk 2077, stating that the game has just sold over 20 million copies since its launch. This news comes on the heels of the popularity of Edgerunners. Even though there were a few problems along the road, the game is now considered one of the most popular single-player role-playing games ever produced.
VIDEO GAMES
one37pm.com

Netflix's 'Blonde' Review: Blind to Reality

Is it really a Marilyn Monroe biopic if they don't exploit her all over again?. Actually, it's not even a biopic—directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, meaning that a fair chunk of what we actually see on screen isn't even accurate.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Confirms Split-Cour Release

With the show’s premiere just a few days away, more details have been revealed about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, including its split-cour release. The anime’s release schedule was revealed recently in a report by Comic Natalie. There, details about its release along with broadcasts of...
COMICS
one37pm.com

Brad Kraut Is The Cup of Coffee You Need In The Morning

It’s 5:30 in the morning at Penn State, and most students are still fast asleep, snoozing their alarm, or maybe even returning from a late-night bender. Brad Kraut, a senior, is starting his day by kicking the sheets and motivating college students across the country to be an academic weapon by attacking their school work head-on instead of procrastinating. It’s some of the most refreshing content I’ve ever seen from a content creator still in college. Here is why Brad Kraut is the cup of coffee you need to start the day.
NFL
igamingplayer.com

It’s a Crime Not to Play Pala Slots

Pala’s promos and great online slots bring excitement and opportunity for big wins. It would be a crime for you not to try these games!. The Pala online casino runs several great promotions based on the games of one manufacturer. This month, the site wraps up two such promotions, one featuring the games of IGT and another featuring High 5 Games.
GAMBLING
IGN

Google Shutting Down Stadia, Refunding Users - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Daily Fix: In a new blog, the search engine company, Google, revealed that Stadia "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected," and as a result, the company has made the "difficult" decision to begin winding down the video game streaming service. Sony's PlayStation...
TECHNOLOGY

