Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?
In this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings, the Atlanta Falcons look to move up after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Trenton Simpson, a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout Chicago Bears’ history, the team’s most dominating eras coincided with the acquisitions of game changing linebackers. During the ‘63 Championship, the triumvirate of Larry Morris, Bill George and Joe Fortunato enforced their will...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears travel to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 4. The Bears hope to win their second game in a row, while the Giants want to rebound from a Week 3 loss. Here are our Bears Week 4 predictions as they take on the Giants.
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers
Bears OL Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins are platooning at right guard right now, with each getting two series although Patrick had twice as many snaps in Week 3. Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they want to see a little more from Jenkins before handing him the full-time starting job, which could come when Patrick is healthy enough to shift back over to center.
AthlonSports.com
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
Report: Mac Jones delivers surprising message to Patriots teammates
Mac Jones has not practiced this week after he suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the quarterback has apparently not ruled out playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported on Thursday that Jones...
Steelers Super Bowl champ on O-‘they suck’, then elaborated
His first reaction was that the Steelers offense sucked, but then ESPN analyst and former Steeler Ryan Clark said more, what he said to the PM Team
msn.com
Kevin Sheehan raises questions about Ron Rivera's results
Kevin Sheehan presented one of his better monologues kicking off his Monday podcast episode. Sheehan declared the Commanders had been “outclassed, outcoached, outed in every possible way they could be” by the Eagles in Week 3. “The first half of the last two games they have been totally...
one37pm.com
Chase Dollander is the Ace of the Future
There are lots of pitchers like Chase Dollander—besides the fact that there are only a handful of living people who can pitch as well as Chase Dollander. The ace of the University of Tennessee's title-contending baseball team and the early favorite to be the top arm selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, Dollander is the prototypical modern starting pitcher.
Yardbarker
“Riverboat Ron” is Sailing Towards the Waterfall
On January 1, 2020, Ron Rivera was hired as the head coach of the then Washington Football Team, now the Washington Commanders. Nicknamed Riverboat Ron for his aggressive and bold coaching decisions, it seemed as though a new era of football was just over the horizon for Washington. Rivera inherited a team that went just 3-13 the prior season and was a complete mess from top to bottom. The Jay Gruden era in Washington went down in flames, and Rivera had the job of building Washington back up from the ashes.
