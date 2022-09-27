ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Panthers#Buccaneers#Jets#American Football#Mvp#The Detroit Lions#Washington Commanders#The Green Bay Packers#The Buffalo Bills
NBC Chicago

Trenton Simpson, a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout Chicago Bears’ history, the team’s most dominating eras coincided with the acquisitions of game changing linebackers. During the ‘63 Championship, the triumvirate of Larry Morris, Bill George and Joe Fortunato enforced their will...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears travel to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 4. The Bears hope to win their second game in a row, while the Giants want to rebound from a Week 3 loss. Here are our Bears Week 4 predictions as they take on the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears OL Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins are platooning at right guard right now, with each getting two series although Patrick had twice as many snaps in Week 3. Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they want to see a little more from Jenkins before handing him the full-time starting job, which could come when Patrick is healthy enough to shift back over to center.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
msn.com

Kevin Sheehan raises questions about Ron Rivera's results

Kevin Sheehan presented one of his better monologues kicking off his Monday podcast episode. Sheehan declared the Commanders had been “outclassed, outcoached, outed in every possible way they could be” by the Eagles in Week 3. “The first half of the last two games they have been totally...
NFL
one37pm.com

Chase Dollander is the Ace of the Future

There are lots of pitchers like Chase Dollander—besides the fact that there are only a handful of living people who can pitch as well as Chase Dollander. The ace of the University of Tennessee's title-contending baseball team and the early favorite to be the top arm selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, Dollander is the prototypical modern starting pitcher.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

“Riverboat Ron” is Sailing Towards the Waterfall

On January 1, 2020, Ron Rivera was hired as the head coach of the then Washington Football Team, now the Washington Commanders. Nicknamed Riverboat Ron for his aggressive and bold coaching decisions, it seemed as though a new era of football was just over the horizon for Washington. Rivera inherited a team that went just 3-13 the prior season and was a complete mess from top to bottom. The Jay Gruden era in Washington went down in flames, and Rivera had the job of building Washington back up from the ashes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy