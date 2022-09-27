Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut
Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
The best Marvel '80s characters left to adapt to the MCU
The decade of the X-Men still saw the creation of some old-school Marvel superheroes who'd make great additions to the MCU
Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Cast of Dave Season 3
Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of FXX's comedy series Dave for Season 3. According to the report, Bennet is joining the show in a "recurring role" for "a multi-episode arc" as a character named Robyn, who is a photographer from Wisconsin. Robyn and the titular Dave will meet while the latter is on tour, after successfully getting his latest album off the ground. Dave is loosely based on the life and career of comedic rapper Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd.
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Series Starring Don Cheadle to Be Redeveloped as a Movie
Marvel’s “Armor Wars,” originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, Variety has learned. “Armor Wars” will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The project is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same name within the story of Iron Man, and follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands. Yassir Lester, who was originally set as the series’ head writer, remains attached to write the project. This is Marvel’s second big shake-up of the week....
New Star Trek Movie Removed From Paramount Release Calendar
Well, it looks like Star Trek fans are going to have to wait even longer than expected to see the fourth film in the Chris Pine movie franchise. Pine and most of the main cast from the Kelvin films are on-board for a fourth installment, which was supposed to hit theaters in 2023. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Paramount has opted to take the new Star Trek off the calendar entirely.
‘Deadpool’ to Enter MCU with 2024 Film, Hugh Jackman to Reprise Role as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool character are ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to ComicBook.com, Deadpool 3 will also bring Hugh Jackman into the MCU, reprising his role as Wolverine. Jackman was believed to have wrapped his role as the slashing superhero in 2017’s LOGAN. Deadpool 3...
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
