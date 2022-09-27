You may have seen this stylish little princess on the red carpet a few days ago interviewing actress and model Karrueche. You also may have seen her at the launch of Boohoo and Kourtney Kardashian’s new collaboration in celebration of fashion month. Or perhaps you have come across some of her other viral videos and Instagram posts showcasing her already amazing sense of fashion and wondered the same thing we did. Who is this kid, and why does she dress better than what we ever have in our entire adult lives? Her name is Taylen Biggs, and she is a style star, fashion critic, and runway model all at the tender age of nine.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO