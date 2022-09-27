Read full article on original website
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
one37pm.com
Rapper Fase Yoda Is Committed to Storytelling
When it comes to making music, proper curation is no easy feat. Louisiana native Fase Yoda knows exactly what he's doing in that regard, and has been experiencing quite the year. Both his streaming numbers and his social numbers are constantly going up, and it's absolutely no coincidence; he's got everything it takes to make a major impact in the music world.
one37pm.com
1/1 Artist Spotlight: Samuel Gray
ONE37pm's 1/1 Artist Spotlight is a series that focuses on giving love to 1 of 1 NFT Artists. Whether they're from the traditional art world or just got started in art through web3, we want to highlight and help you get to know those who are up and coming. A...
one37pm.com
Netflix's 'Blonde' Review: Blind to Reality
Is it really a Marilyn Monroe biopic if they don't exploit her all over again?. Actually, it's not even a biopic—directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, meaning that a fair chunk of what we actually see on screen isn't even accurate.
one37pm.com
Meet Taylen Biggs: The 8 Year Old Fashionista Dubbed "Mini Wintour"
You may have seen this stylish little princess on the red carpet a few days ago interviewing actress and model Karrueche. You also may have seen her at the launch of Boohoo and Kourtney Kardashian’s new collaboration in celebration of fashion month. Or perhaps you have come across some of her other viral videos and Instagram posts showcasing her already amazing sense of fashion and wondered the same thing we did. Who is this kid, and why does she dress better than what we ever have in our entire adult lives? Her name is Taylen Biggs, and she is a style star, fashion critic, and runway model all at the tender age of nine.
one37pm.com
Midnight Studios x David Bowie Estate Debuts New Capsule This Friday
For decades, David Bowie captivated us with his legendary music and eclectic style, and he continues to do so posthumously. The latest tribute to the icon is one courtesy of the Midnight Art Department and the David Bowie estate. Launching this Friday, September 30th, this new collection is a tribute to the past and a celebration of the future.
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
Engadget
Native Instruments pads out its Komplete 14 suite with some welcome new toys
Komplete, Native Instruments' flagship music production bundle, has a little bit of everything. That's always been part of its appeal. It's pricey, but you get monster synths, a top-notch drum sampler, a virtual guitar rig and Kontakt — which is also a sampler, but calling it one seems incredibly reductive. Native Instruments is still one of the biggest names in the music software world, but it's an increasingly crowded and competitive market. And much of it is moving towards a subscription model (even Native Instruments). So this year the company is adding some new software in hopes that customers will come back for at least one more big-ticket purchase.
one37pm.com
Deadfellaz and Wrangler Bring Vintage Denim To Web3
Legendary JPEG-turned-media-company Deadfellaz is teaming up with iconic denim brand Wrangler® to bring a vintage fashion staple to the mystical world of web3. Earlier this month, the two companies dropped a choose-your-own-adventure interactive storyline created by “The Horde” (the Deadfellaz community). The storyline determined the outcome of a digital comic strip (see below) drawn by conceptual artist Leon Lee.
one37pm.com
'Blonde': A Look at the Style Behind the Marilyn Monroe Biopic
If you were like us, then one of the first things you did yesterday was log into your Netflix account to watch the movie that has been generating loads of buzz and conversation these past few weeks—Blonde. Starring Ana de Armas and produced by Plan B Entertainment, the film is a look into the life and career of Marilyn Monroe, one of the most impactful figures in entertainment history.
retrofitmagazine.com
Turn Models into Immersive 3D Experiences
Enscape, a provider of real-time visualization, 3D rendering, and virtual reality technology for the global AEC industry, has released Enscape 3.4. Architects and designers can now enjoy many feature updates to their favorite real-time rendering software, making it even easier to turn their models into immersive 3D experiences. Categories for...
itechpost.com
How to Make a Music Video with Ease
If you are a band member or administrator who has little experience but wants to promote your band, making a music video and uploading it to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube is a good way. A music video or an MV should contain the background music, footage, plots, etc. However, many people do not know how to create a music video. Therefore, this post will show you how to prepare for a music video and make a music video on computers and iPhone.
wpgxfox28.com
Insider Tips From a Virtual Event Producer
Originally Posted On: https://www.parasolvideo.com/post/insider-tips-from-a-virtual-event-producer. than 45 percent of organizations plan to organize virtual events in the future. Online events are here to stay, but not all of them are a success. If you want to impress your audience, it’s important to have a plan. Follow these insider tips from a...
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
