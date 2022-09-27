Read full article on original website
Coolio, rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died
Coolio, the American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has passed away at the age of 59. Although a cause of death has not been officially given, the rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed to both TMZ and Rolling Stone that Coolio died in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (September 28). NME has reached out to Coolio’s management for further comment.
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59
Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly” following his death aged 59, his management have said.The US rapper, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon.Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the death to the PA news agency.“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” the agency said in a statement shared with PA.“He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
The World on a String: How Gentry Stein is Dominating the Yo-yo Scene
When we’re young, we become enamored with our toys. As a kid, I would clutch onto my Nintendo DS everywhere I went. Somewhere along the way, that love and attachment we have for those possessions fades as we get older and busier with our everyday lives. Gentry Stein, a two-time world yo-yo champion, has built an extremely impressive brand through a toy we used to love as a kid. Stein is showing off his insanely unique yo-yo skills and introducing the sport to a whole new generation. Here is why you should be paying attention to Gentry Stein and his yo-yo magic.
Rapper Fase Yoda Is Committed to Storytelling
When it comes to making music, proper curation is no easy feat. Louisiana native Fase Yoda knows exactly what he's doing in that regard, and has been experiencing quite the year. Both his streaming numbers and his social numbers are constantly going up, and it's absolutely no coincidence; he's got everything it takes to make a major impact in the music world.
Rapper Coolio dead at 59: reports
(KTLA) – Los Angeles rapper Coolio has died, according to reports. He was 59 years old. The rapper had multiple smash hits in the mid-’90s, including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” He died late Wednesday afternoon, according to TMZ. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, also confirmed the artist’s death to Rolling Stone and the Associated Press.
Pound edges higher ahead of Liz Truss meeting with OBR – business live
Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to meet head of UK’s fiscal watchdog; economy grew in second quarter but ‘continues to slow’
