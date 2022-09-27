It’s 5:30 in the morning at Penn State, and most students are still fast asleep, snoozing their alarm, or maybe even returning from a late-night bender. Brad Kraut, a senior, is starting his day by kicking the sheets and motivating college students across the country to be an academic weapon by attacking their school work head-on instead of procrastinating. It’s some of the most refreshing content I’ve ever seen from a content creator still in college. Here is why Brad Kraut is the cup of coffee you need to start the day.

