Idaho State

107.9 LITE FM

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho’s abortion restrictions

BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
signalamerican.com

Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho

Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon.  It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state.  “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?

I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is a Disappointing Surprise

Ah, Halloween! It's the spookiest and sweetest time of the year in America. One by one, Idaho's family homes transform into spectacularly haunted houses! Our perfectly manicured lawns become fog-filled graveyards. And candy becomes its own main food group. This is precisely the reason we're so bummed over Idaho's favorite...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Fish and Game cautions hunters against Avian flu

Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Biologists at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, which they believe to be the result of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The post Idaho Fish and Game cautions hunters against Avian flu appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change

Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
buckrail.com

Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
IDAHO STATE

