Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
Netflix Picks Up ‘The Vince Staples Show’ With Vince Staples & Kenya Barris Attached
Netflix announced a series order for The Vince Staples Show wit Kenya Barris attached. Read more details about the show inside.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy
The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
Drake Posts DMs Roasting YouTuber Anthony Fantano
Drake has had enough of YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano's subpar reviews of his albums and is now roasting the popular music critic. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), Fantano shared a screenshot of some Instagram DMs he received from Drake. "Drake slid into my DMs," Fantano captioned the post with...
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over
50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Drops Diddy Marriage Hint: ‘Y’all Don’t Know What We Have Going On'
Yung Miami doesn’t have marriage plans yet, but she isn’t ruling out the idea of Diddy putting a ring on it in the future. In a new interview with POPSUGAR, the City Girls star discussed her high-profile relationship with the Bad Boy mogul, which has been feeding the curiosity of music fans and media outlets alike since last summer.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Says He Was Drunk When He Dissed Brittney Griner But Still Stands On It
The New Yorker is having the time of his life in Russia. Just a few days ago, New York rapper 6ix9ine failed to heed previous warning and went through with his trip to Russia, where he performed in front of an adoring crowd – not before taking a moment to diss currently captive WNBA athlete Brittney Griner for the cameras, though.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jazlyn Mychelle & NBA YoungBoy Reveal Their Second Child Together's Gender: Watch
Just a few weeks after seemingly announcing that his ninth child (and second with his current fiancée) is on the way, NBA YoungBoy and his partner Jazylyn Mychelle have confirmed the gender of their unborn baby in a heartwarming new video. Image via HNHH. The social media personality uploaded...
one37pm.com
Introducing Destroy Lonely and His Meteoric Rise
In the same way that Playboi Carti has a cult fanbase, his peripheral cast of characters has cultivated their own. One of those characters includes Destroy Lonely, who's been having an absolutely insane year. Destroy Lonely has emerged out of Atlanta with an Opium Records deal (Carti's label) and a...
HipHopDX.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Previews Unreleased Music During Twitch Stream
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has teased some unreleased music during a recent Twitch stream — check it out below. The last time fans got a new project from the New York rapper was on his 26th birthday last December, when he dropped off a seven-track prequel album titled B4 A Boogie Vs Artist.
one37pm.com
Rapper Fase Yoda Is Committed to Storytelling
When it comes to making music, proper curation is no easy feat. Louisiana native Fase Yoda knows exactly what he's doing in that regard, and has been experiencing quite the year. Both his streaming numbers and his social numbers are constantly going up, and it's absolutely no coincidence; he's got everything it takes to make a major impact in the music world.
Nicki Minaj Rails Against YouTube After Platform Age-Restricts Her New Music Video
Nicki Minaj fired off at YouTube on Monday afternoon after the platform age-restricted her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with dancehall artist Skeng, alleging that the company is “in bed” with rival artists’ camps. “Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a million fucking times worse on their bogus fking platform,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram caption for a screenshot of a YouTube community guidelines violation notice. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting fake fking stats. Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in...
