Amazon is encouraging call center staff to work from home so that they can eventually shutter their offices
Members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism gathered across from Jeff Bezos-owned Whole Foods Market in Union Square South for a nation-wide solidarity event with the unionizing Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging its call...
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall
Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
one37pm.com
The World on a String: How Gentry Stein is Dominating the Yo-yo Scene
When we’re young, we become enamored with our toys. As a kid, I would clutch onto my Nintendo DS everywhere I went. Somewhere along the way, that love and attachment we have for those possessions fades as we get older and busier with our everyday lives. Gentry Stein, a two-time world yo-yo champion, has built an extremely impressive brand through a toy we used to love as a kid. Stein is showing off his insanely unique yo-yo skills and introducing the sport to a whole new generation. Here is why you should be paying attention to Gentry Stein and his yo-yo magic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
one37pm.com
Meet Taylen Biggs: The 8 Year Old Fashionista Dubbed "Mini Wintour"
You may have seen this stylish little princess on the red carpet a few days ago interviewing actress and model Karrueche. You also may have seen her at the launch of Boohoo and Kourtney Kardashian’s new collaboration in celebration of fashion month. Or perhaps you have come across some of her other viral videos and Instagram posts showcasing her already amazing sense of fashion and wondered the same thing we did. Who is this kid, and why does she dress better than what we ever have in our entire adult lives? Her name is Taylen Biggs, and she is a style star, fashion critic, and runway model all at the tender age of nine.
one37pm.com
Deadfellaz and Wrangler Bring Vintage Denim To Web3
Legendary JPEG-turned-media-company Deadfellaz is teaming up with iconic denim brand Wrangler® to bring a vintage fashion staple to the mystical world of web3. Earlier this month, the two companies dropped a choose-your-own-adventure interactive storyline created by “The Horde” (the Deadfellaz community). The storyline determined the outcome of a digital comic strip (see below) drawn by conceptual artist Leon Lee.
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
one37pm.com
Midnight Studios x David Bowie Estate Debuts New Capsule This Friday
For decades, David Bowie captivated us with his legendary music and eclectic style, and he continues to do so posthumously. The latest tribute to the icon is one courtesy of the Midnight Art Department and the David Bowie estate. Launching this Friday, September 30th, this new collection is a tribute to the past and a celebration of the future.
Zalando, Nike Announce New Partnership, Linking Shopping Apps and Exclusives
American sportswear giant Nike will partner more closely with one of Europe’s largest online fashion retailers, Zalando, from October onward. The two businesses have already worked together for nearly a decade, but this new version of the Nike-Zalando partnership will mean, firstly, that consumers in 10 European countries who already have a Nike account will be able to link it to the Zalando site.
one37pm.com
Rapper Fase Yoda Is Committed to Storytelling
When it comes to making music, proper curation is no easy feat. Louisiana native Fase Yoda knows exactly what he's doing in that regard, and has been experiencing quite the year. Both his streaming numbers and his social numbers are constantly going up, and it's absolutely no coincidence; he's got everything it takes to make a major impact in the music world.
one37pm.com
Introducing Destroy Lonely and His Meteoric Rise
In the same way that Playboi Carti has a cult fanbase, his peripheral cast of characters has cultivated their own. One of those characters includes Destroy Lonely, who's been having an absolutely insane year. Destroy Lonely has emerged out of Atlanta with an Opium Records deal (Carti's label) and a...
one37pm.com
'Blonde': A Look at the Style Behind the Marilyn Monroe Biopic
If you were like us, then one of the first things you did yesterday was log into your Netflix account to watch the movie that has been generating loads of buzz and conversation these past few weeks—Blonde. Starring Ana de Armas and produced by Plan B Entertainment, the film is a look into the life and career of Marilyn Monroe, one of the most impactful figures in entertainment history.
one37pm.com
Brad Kraut Is The Cup of Coffee You Need In The Morning
It’s 5:30 in the morning at Penn State, and most students are still fast asleep, snoozing their alarm, or maybe even returning from a late-night bender. Brad Kraut, a senior, is starting his day by kicking the sheets and motivating college students across the country to be an academic weapon by attacking their school work head-on instead of procrastinating. It’s some of the most refreshing content I’ve ever seen from a content creator still in college. Here is why Brad Kraut is the cup of coffee you need to start the day.
