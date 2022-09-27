Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Fashion Week Returns, Riding the West Coast’s Fashion Moment
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Los Angeles Fashion Week will return from October 6 to 9 with a new lineup in a bid to draw fashion brands and designers to the traditionally commercial-centric event. The organizers are intent on...
Leon Bridges Teams With Wrangler on Denim Collection
Leon Bridges is continuing his partnership with Wrangler with a new denim collection. The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with the fashion brand for a denim collection in celebration of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary. The 29-piece collection includes women’s and men’s pieces including jeans, jackets, tops and other styles.
Rowing Blazers Teamed Up With Sonic The Hedgehog For the Most Iconic Fall Fashion Drop
Rowing Blazers has done it again with yet another collab we’re totally geeking over. This time around, the iconic prep-centric streetwear brand has joined forces with none other than SEGA’s most famous blue buddy, Sonic The Hedgehog. This new crossover launched today, September 29 and features totally unisex apparel to fit any body type. The collection includes a slew of Rowing Blazer-style classics, including cotton sweaters, polo fleeces, rugby jerseys, cotton tees and accessories such as hats and ties. Buy: Rowing Blazers x Sonic The Hedgehog Collab Starting at $38.00 After dropping a SPY-loved summer collection earlier this year, Rowing Blazers is entering...
Hypebae
Lisa Says Gah Teams Up With Vans for a '90s Girly Grunge-Inspired Collection
California-based label Lisa Says Gah expands its range with a collaboration with Vans. Inspired by the ’90s girly grunge aesthetic, the lineup combines the footwear’s iconic silhouette with the brand’s signature color stories and prints. “As California-based companies, Vans and Lisa Says Gah have a shared mindset...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Complex
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Hypebae
Away Taps Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera for Latest Designer Collection
Having worked with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi for the previous release, Away has now tapped Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera to join the latest installment of its Designer Collection. The collaboration features some of the luggage brand’s bestselling core styles, including the Bigger Carry-On and Sling...
Priyanka Chopra Pops in Floral Suit with Nike’s Air Force 1 Sneakers at Global Citizen Festival 2022
Priyanka Chopra took to the stage in bold style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, speaking during the event in New York City. While onstage with stars including Jay Shetty and Katie Holmes for the occasion, the “Quantico” star wore a brightly printed suit. Featuring an oversized floral print with hues of yellow, green, pink and purple, her ensemble included an oversized blaster with cuffed sleeves atop a white graphic T-shirt. Finishing Chopra’s ensemble was a pair of matching wide-leg trousers with square cargo pockets on their sides. Her outfit was complete with shiny earrings AND A THIN GOLD BRACELET. When it...
Marilyn Monroe’s Red Crystal Pumps Inspired Maximilian Davis’ Debut Collection at Ferragamo
For his debut collection at Salvatore Ferragamo, creative director Maxmilian Davis tapped into one of the brand’s most enduring inspirations: Hollywood. More specifically, the 27-year-old rising star, who was tapped to take the reins of the heritage label in March, zeroed in on one of Mr. Ferragamo’s most iconic designs — the red crystal ‘Marilyn’ pumps the founder designed for Marilyn Monroe in 1959.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
one37pm.com
Midnight Studios x David Bowie Estate Debuts New Capsule This Friday
For decades, David Bowie captivated us with his legendary music and eclectic style, and he continues to do so posthumously. The latest tribute to the icon is one courtesy of the Midnight Art Department and the David Bowie estate. Launching this Friday, September 30th, this new collection is a tribute to the past and a celebration of the future.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the fashion system needed to change -- that is, slow down -- few have been able to resist returning to the world as they knew it. This week’s runway shows will close with the return of another Milan tradition: the Green Carpet Awards to recognize advances in sustainability. Here are some highlights from Thursday’s shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer.
Hypebae
Slinky Boots Take Over Off-White™'s Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Offering
Amidst a striking, futuristic, and leather-heavy runway collection lies a sliver of whimsy — Off-White™ interrupts its sleek Summer 2023 collection with a run of playful footwear. Boots and a lone mule sport a sculptural heel reminiscent of a Slinky toy, even donning the Slinky’s chrome hue in select iterations.
Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman
The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones. Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
one37pm.com
Reigning Champ and Western Hydrodynamic Research Team Up On "A Repair Project"
Not sure if you heard, but athletic beach style is on the rise as one the current FW22/23 trends, and we have a fun one that’s not only about Western fashion, but surf fashion as well. Check this out. Reigning Champ just dropped a limited edition collab with the cult surf label, Western Hydrodynamic Research. Dubbed "A Repair Project" the collection is made up of slightly damaged Reigning Champ sweats that have been hand-repaired and embellished by the WHR team, to give them a second life.
