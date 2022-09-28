Read full article on original website
Related
Final Game Day Predictions: ECU vs. USF
It’s game day once again for the Pirates, as they take on USF in their fifth contest of the year. This time, ECU will be hitting the road to travel, taking on the Bulls in Boca Raton, Fla., at FAU Stadium. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian.
Weather for USF vs. ECU: as close to 'paradise' as you can get
BOCA RATON, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian’s departure, USF should have a beautiful afternoon on deck for its American Athletic Conference opener against East Carolina on Saturday. Weather app Dark Sky predicts temperatures should be in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures topping out at 97 at 1...
WITN
ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
cbs17
Ian has the whirligigs in Wilson spinning wildly. You can watch them here
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The whirligigs in Wilson are spinning wildly thanks to the winds of Ian. A YouTube user has uploaded a mesmerizing live video stream of Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, and you can see just how forcefully they are spinning. The whirligigs at the park always put...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Rocky Mount: 7 Best Places To Visit In Rocky Mount, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina is a great place to spend the weekend. This small town is located in the eastern part of the state and is home to a number of excellent restaurants. There are many things...
WITN
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is two weekends away in downtown New Bern and businesses can’t wait. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am.
WRAL
Outside Dining in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Fall is the time of year to enjoy the brisk autumn temps, and the weather is perfect to pull on those boots, a light sweater, and sit outside at your favorite restaurant. Washington has some of the best outside seating anywhere, with many restaurants sporting a river view.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
roanokebeacon.com
Charlie Knight retires after 32 years with Plymouth
Charlie Knight’s low-key demeanor at his retirement party that acknowledged 32 years of service to the Town of Plymouth surprised no one who knows the man. Knight, a man of few words, offered thanks to a list of people last week following a celebratory luncheon that featured a pig cooked by Town Manager Sam Styons.
WITN
Suspect named, reward offered in Monday’s Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have named a suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Antonio Hodges. The 44-year-old Goldsboro man is wanted for the murder of Vincent Woodley, Jr. Woodley was...
Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash
At about 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, police said Lawrence crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for missing Kinston woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says it has canceled the Silver Alert for Jessica Murray. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WITN
Four injured in Tuesday night shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police officers are looking for those involved in a Tuesday night shooting that sent four people to the hospital. Goldsboro police were called 1200 block of Olivia Lane around 11 p.m. after receiving a tip from a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived they found...
Two injured in Winterville small plane crash
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Those two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No fatalities were reported. North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers responded to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child. A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
WITN
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
cbs17
Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0