Jasmine Tookes Revives the Little Black Cutout Dress With Sheer Tights & Strappy Stilettos at Calzedonia’s Paris Fashion Week Party

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Jasmine Tookes brought a slick twist to the classic LBD while at Calzedonia’s Paris Fashion Week kickoff party.

Arriving at the hosiery and swimwear brand’s Fall 2022 “Calzedomania” launch event at the Palais Brongniart, the Joja co-founder wore a black bodycon minidress. Her long-sleeved style featured front cutouts on its neckline and bodice, each cinched with an ornate metal brooch. Completing Tookes’ outfit — and seen as she posed with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio — were sheer black Calzedonia tights, layered rings and round gold post earrings.

When it came to footwear, Tookes strapped into a set of black heeled sandals . Her soaring pair featured 4-5-inch-high stiletto sandals with suede uppers. Giving the pair a sultry finish were long thin straps that wound and wrapped around Tookes’ ankles, as well as coordinating toe and slingback straps. The set added a daring spin to the model’s ensemble while remaining secure and sharp for the occasion.

Sandals like Tookes’ are a top footwear trend, popularized by their slick and secure straps that wrap around the wearers’ ankles. Pairs with stiletto and block heels have emerged as top contenders for evening-wear shoes due to these factors, as well as their minimalist silhouette. Various styles have been worn by Ciara, Tinashe and Kourtney Kardashian, among others, in recent weeks as well.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel . The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

PHOTOS: Discover Paris Fashion Week presentations by Christian Louboutin and more in the gallery.

Footwear News

