KHON2
Food 2Go: 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival
A great food event is coming up next month all in support of Honolulu firefighters. We’re talking about the 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival and joining us live with more details are retired Honolulu Fire Department Chief Attilio Leonardi and Investigator Eddy Song. The event will be held...
KHON2
Nightmare Bar is a Dream Come True for Halloween Lovers
Honolulu (KHON2) -“Nightmare,” a pop-up bar is serving themed alcoholic drinks for Halloween lovers. From October 1st to the 31st, 21 and over guests can enjoy a themed Halloween bar with curated alcoholic drinks. “We are so excited to have the Nightmare Bar back. This year we are...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
In partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, this monthlong online festival provides free content-rich events, with stage performances, storytelling, music, art and nationally and internationally recognized speakers and authors. The community forum will present 65 online events—plus two in-person—with over 150 presenters. Topics include Hawaiian culture, sustainability, the economy, technology, performing cultural arts, the literary industry.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Downtown Honolulu festival to feature art, crafts, food and live entertainment
Sandy Pohl enjoys exploring Downtown Honolulu, from the art galleries and entertainment to the shops and restaurants. “In every great city, that’s why you go to visit a place,” she said. “It has great places to go to, to eat, the theater… and the culture. And that’s what we have in our neighborhood.”
bigislandnow.com
Ironman World Championship returns to Kona after 2-year hiatus with Live Aloha motto
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VinFast Ironman World Championship is back in Kailua-Kona, with a new two-day race format: the women’s event is on Oct. 6 and the men compete on Oct. 8. The triathlon organizers are emphasizing to its participants to “Live Aloha,”...
How restaurants are gearing up for Honolulu Pride
In honor of pride month and LGBT History Month Hideout at The Laylow is launching a specialty cocktail with $1 of each drink sale supporting Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center.
KHON2
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Arrival of the Young Brothers
In 1899, Herbert, William, Jack and Edgar Young were at Catalina Island; the year, before they started taking fishing parties out daily and conducting excursions to the coral gardens. Some suggest this was the beginning of charter fishing; likewise, this marked the beginning of the famous glass-bottom boat rides which...
KHON2
Daily hula shows returning to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime tradition is coming back to Ala Moana Center’s main stage this weekend! Beginning Oct. 1, customers can enjoy the 20-minute hula performances at 5 p.m. daily. “With the return of our Centerstage entertainment, we have many performance opportunities available and we encourage local...
HCC Cosmetology Salon services at affordable price
Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
honolulumagazine.com
It’s the Great Pumpkin Lineup of Events
Fall in love with this pumpkin season through pumpkin picking, fun activities with your keiki, and a movie night. Oct. 15–30 (Saturdays and Sundays), 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aloun Farms invites you to come to Kapolei to harvest your own pumpkins, corn, string beans and sunflowers. Keep your keiki entertained with multiple activities such as free hayrides. Make sure to bring a wagon or reusable bags as there is a farmers’ market where you can purchase produce that is grown on Aloun Farms’ 3,000-acre grounds.
hawaiibusiness.com
Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu
Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
KITV.com
Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Inspired by the historic salt flats and fish ponds of Ka‘ākaukukui in the community of Kaka‘ako, Honolulu, Our Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools produced a three-part mini documentary series, 'Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu.'. Released as part of...
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
New plans for Aloha Stadium raise fears of more delays and added costs
47 years later, the Aloha Stadium will soon start closing activities.
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
