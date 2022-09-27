Fall in love with this pumpkin season through pumpkin picking, fun activities with your keiki, and a movie night. Oct. 15–30 (Saturdays and Sundays), 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aloun Farms invites you to come to Kapolei to harvest your own pumpkins, corn, string beans and sunflowers. Keep your keiki entertained with multiple activities such as free hayrides. Make sure to bring a wagon or reusable bags as there is a farmers’ market where you can purchase produce that is grown on Aloun Farms’ 3,000-acre grounds.

