tamu.edu
President Banks Delivers 2022 State Of The University Address
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks today gave the 2022 State of the University address before a crowd of several hundred students, faculty, staff and visitors at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in the Bush Library Complex. Banks provided updates as The Path Forward, the university’s administrative reorganization plan...
HelpLine Volunteers Are Here To Lend A Non-Judgmental Ear
Two summers ago, Maya DeConge was living at home and feeling alone. COVID-19 cases were surging, and the nation was in unrest after the killing of George Floyd. DeConge, a Texas A&M University public health senior, was experiencing emotions similar to many people at the time. “I had the urge...
The 12th Can Food Pantry Receives Donation From Amazon
The 12th Can, a student-run food pantry at Texas A&M University, received a donation from Amazon today that includes six pallets of food and $5,000. The donation will help The 12th Can continue its mission of reducing food insecurity at the university. “We strive to be a good neighbor and...
