There was a lot of panic going around when the Cincinnati Bengals opened the new season 0-2. While this team still has a lot to work on, they’ve responded exactly how they needed to in winning two-straight games, the latest bring a 27-15 primetime win over the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, who already have wins over top AFC contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO