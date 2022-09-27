ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

8 winners and 2 losers in Bengals’ primetime win over Dolphins

There was a lot of panic going around when the Cincinnati Bengals opened the new season 0-2. While this team still has a lot to work on, they’ve responded exactly how they needed to in winning two-straight games, the latest bring a 27-15 primetime win over the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, who already have wins over top AFC contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

WATCH Vonn Bell make 2 key interceptions vs. Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins faced off in a pivotal Thursday Night Football clash, and it came right down to the wire. Thankfully for the home team, defensive captain Vonn Bell made not one but two critical interceptions. The first interception Bell made was shades of the AFC Championship...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Dolphins first half

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is set to get underway on Amazon Prime, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins filmed practicing at Bearcats’ Nippert Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are getting set to face off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium. It’s been a challenging week for the Dolphins, who’ve had to change their weekly schedule due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The team actually flew into Cincinnati Wednesday morning and had to practice at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Hayden Hurst says he’s found his home with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting passionate play from tight end Hayden Hurst. Now on his third team in five years, Hurst is giving his all while performing on a one-year prove-it deal in Cincinnati. The 29-year-old scored his first touchdown for the Bengals this week against the Miami Dolphins as he’s slowly, but surely, finding his role within the offense.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#American Football#Bengals Weekly Lineman
Cincy Jungle

Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season. In the process, the Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow follows where his offensive line leads

Maybe it’s not time to start calling him Prime Time just yet, but he’s definitely heading in the right direction. After going 2-7-1 in his first 10 prime time games, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has rebounded to win 12 of his next 20. But Thursday night’s 27-15 win over the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins may just have been his biggest one yet.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Week 4 Bengals vs. Dolphins reactions and live Q & A!

The Cincinnati Bengals achieved a potentially season-turning win against the upstart Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The night was filled with excitement (the win and halftime honoring of Bengals legends), frustrations (offensive dry spells) and fear (the Tua Tagovailoa injury). We are hear to talk about it all and answer...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Experts believe in Bengals upset over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are preparing to square off on Thursday Night Football. It is a clash of an undefeated team against one coming off their first win. If you had guessed at the beginning of the season that those teams would be the Dolphins and Bengals respectively you probably would have been laughed at.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Bengals’ run game struggles continue

The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. With a decent game from Joe Burrow, and a solid game from this defensive unit, one thing however did not take a step forward; the running game. On the night, the Bengals ran for 69 yards on 28...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy