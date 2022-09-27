Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
8 winners and 2 losers in Bengals’ primetime win over Dolphins
There was a lot of panic going around when the Cincinnati Bengals opened the new season 0-2. While this team still has a lot to work on, they’ve responded exactly how they needed to in winning two-straight games, the latest bring a 27-15 primetime win over the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, who already have wins over top AFC contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
Cincy Jungle
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ encouraging win over the Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are slowly getting back to their AFC championship form. Their 27-15 victory over the 3-0 Miami Dolphins last night was a big step forward and a sign that they can play with anyone. Sure, there are some issues that haven’t gone away, like Joe Mixon’s struggles in...
Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton respond to Tyreek Hill’s comments about Eli Apple
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and beef between the teams has already started. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked some trash this week ahead of the matchup, saying he couldn’t wait to face Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. “I can’t wait to...
You have to see the suit Joe Burrow wore ahead of Thursday Night Football
Give Joe Burrow his flowers. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback showed up to his team's Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins in, perhaps, his most ambitious fit yet. He strolled into Paycor Stadium in a dark suit covered in white flowers, a white shirt and a pair of sneakers...
High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week
The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown.
Nothing but respect: Cincinnati football players offer shoutouts to opponents who impress
The fall season of high school sports is upon us. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football players gave their input.
Cincy Jungle
WATCH Vonn Bell make 2 key interceptions vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins faced off in a pivotal Thursday Night Football clash, and it came right down to the wire. Thankfully for the home team, defensive captain Vonn Bell made not one but two critical interceptions. The first interception Bell made was shades of the AFC Championship...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Dolphins first half
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is set to get underway on Amazon Prime, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat.
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Kevin Nogle with SB Nation’s Phinsider
There’s a big difference between being 1-3 and 2-2 in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals are at this crucial fork in the road, as they get set to host the Miami Dolphins this Thursday night. To get a grasp on these upstart Dolphins, we had a Q & A...
Cincy Jungle
Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins filmed practicing at Bearcats’ Nippert Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are getting set to face off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium. It’s been a challenging week for the Dolphins, who’ve had to change their weekly schedule due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The team actually flew into Cincinnati Wednesday morning and had to practice at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
UC Five-Star Target Isaiah Collier Announces Commitment Date
The playmaker has turned into a top-five player nationally over the past year.
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst says he’s found his home with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting passionate play from tight end Hayden Hurst. Now on his third team in five years, Hurst is giving his all while performing on a one-year prove-it deal in Cincinnati. The 29-year-old scored his first touchdown for the Bengals this week against the Miami Dolphins as he’s slowly, but surely, finding his role within the offense.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season. In the process, the Bengals...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow follows where his offensive line leads
Maybe it’s not time to start calling him Prime Time just yet, but he’s definitely heading in the right direction. After going 2-7-1 in his first 10 prime time games, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has rebounded to win 12 of his next 20. But Thursday night’s 27-15 win over the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins may just have been his biggest one yet.
Cincy Jungle
Week 4 Bengals vs. Dolphins reactions and live Q & A!
The Cincinnati Bengals achieved a potentially season-turning win against the upstart Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The night was filled with excitement (the win and halftime honoring of Bengals legends), frustrations (offensive dry spells) and fear (the Tua Tagovailoa injury). We are hear to talk about it all and answer...
Cincy Jungle
Experts believe in Bengals upset over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are preparing to square off on Thursday Night Football. It is a clash of an undefeated team against one coming off their first win. If you had guessed at the beginning of the season that those teams would be the Dolphins and Bengals respectively you probably would have been laughed at.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ run game struggles continue
The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. With a decent game from Joe Burrow, and a solid game from this defensive unit, one thing however did not take a step forward; the running game. On the night, the Bengals ran for 69 yards on 28...
