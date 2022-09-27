City of El Paso’s Chalk the Block event returns

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso is excited to announce that Chalk the Block, presented by Raiz Federal Credit Union, is back Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9, in the Downtown Arts District.

The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) invites the community to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Chalk the Block.

The celebration includes local artistic talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists and arts and crafts vendors. In addition, interactive installations from internationally recognized artists will be featured during the festival.

“Over the years, we have been thrilled to grow the event and showcase not only local artists but bring artists from throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas to close to 50,000 El Pasoans and visitors annually.” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

Chalk the Block will host a Preview Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 7, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 8, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 9.

Must-see activities include:

Mural Walk : Curated by Christin Apodaca, El Paso, TX – Pedestrian Pathway

: Curated by Christin Apodaca, El Paso, TX – Pedestrian Pathway Chalk-Bot: Installation by Fab Lab, El Paso, TX – Arts Festival Plaza

Installation by Fab Lab, El Paso, TX – Arts Festival Plaza Bike Zoo : Installation by Jeremy Rosen, Austin, TX – Various Downtown Locations

: Installation by Jeremy Rosen, Austin, TX – Various Downtown Locations Intrude (Sm): Installation by Parer Studio, Sydney, Australia – Various Downtown Locations

Installation by Parer Studio, Sydney, Australia – Various Downtown Locations Cloud Swing : Installation by Lindsay Glatz, New Orleans, Louisiana – San Jacinto Plaza

: Installation by Lindsay Glatz, New Orleans, Louisiana – San Jacinto Plaza Kids Zone : InterExtreme – Oregon St.

: InterExtreme – Oregon St. Local & regional musicians and artists will be performing at San Jacinto Plaza

For more information on Chalk the Block, including a full list of events and event map, click here .

