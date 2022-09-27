Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $113 Million Sale of 260-Unit Windsor at The Gramercy
Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel, Jeremy Neuer, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $113 million sale of Windsor at The Gramercy, a 260-unit multifamily community in White Plains, NY. CBRE represented the seller, GID, an institutional investment manager with over $28.5 billion in assets...
rew-online.com
Northern New Jersey self-storage asset refinanced with $12M loan
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $12 million refinancing for 10 Van Buren Avenue, an 830-unit, climate-controlled, self-storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Westwood. JLL worked exclusively on behalf of the borrower, Maxim Realty Trust, to place the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with Lakeland...
rew-online.com
Fisher Brothers Announces Lease Expansion at 1345 Avenue of the Americas
Fisher Brothers, a fourth-generation real estate company that owns, manages and operates unique spaces across the country, today announced that Brevan Howard has signed a lease agreement at 1345 Avenue of the Americas. Brevan Howard, an alternative leading asset manager and current tenant of 1345 Avenue of the Americas, will significantly increase their presence from a partial floor tenancy to occupy 83,403 square feet on two full floors, the 19th and 20th.
rew-online.com
Jack Resnick & Sons Announces Nine Leasing Transactions at Plaza District Tower
Jack Resnick & Sons today announced the completion of nine lease deals at 133 East 58th Street, its 15-story building located in Manhattan’s prestigious Plaza District. The transactions, which total nearly 30,000 square feet, encompass six new leases, one expansion and two extensions. All of the nine leases have been completed over the past 12 months, including seven leases executed thus far in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rew-online.com
Northmarq finalizes $50 million refinance of Lewis Steel Building in Brooklyn, New York
Robert Ranieri, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s White Plains debt/equity office, arranged refinancing of $50 million for Lewis Steel Building. The transaction was structured with a 5-year term with 2-years of interest only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Northmarq secured financing for the borrower through its relationship with a regional bank.
rew-online.com
Samanea Signs Deal with Beyond Van Gogh
Lesso Mall Development (Long Island), Inc., dba Samanea New York, the new retail, entertainment and dining destination located at 1500 Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, signed a lease with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. With offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville, Paquin Entertainment Group is one of North America’s leading arts and entertainment companies. Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on November 18, 2022 and run through January 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 29, 2022 at www.vangoghlongisland.com.
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
RELATED PEOPLE
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
N.J. legal weed: Tell us about your cannabis shopping experience
It has been almost six months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey, and the doors of 19 adult-use dispensaries are now open for business. This month, we saw the state’s first major consumer cannabis event at the N.J. Convention & Expo Center in Edison. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: LONG TERM RAMP CLOSURE FOR GARDEN STATE PARKWAY
Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
The slave trade thrived in the Meadowlands. A N.J. woman wanted the story told.
The shackled men and women were sold door to door. Privateers sailed up the Hackensack River, offering slaves to plantation owners from modern-day Newark to Rutherford.
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
Comments / 0