Edison, NJ

rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $113 Million Sale of 260-Unit Windsor at The Gramercy

Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel, Jeremy Neuer, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $113 million sale of Windsor at The Gramercy, a 260-unit multifamily community in White Plains, NY. CBRE represented the seller, GID, an institutional investment manager with over $28.5 billion in assets...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
rew-online.com

Northern New Jersey self-storage asset refinanced with $12M loan

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $12 million refinancing for 10 Van Buren Avenue, an 830-unit, climate-controlled, self-storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Westwood. JLL worked exclusively on behalf of the borrower, Maxim Realty Trust, to place the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with Lakeland...
WESTWOOD, NJ
rew-online.com

Fisher Brothers Announces Lease Expansion at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

Fisher Brothers, a fourth-generation real estate company that owns, manages and operates unique spaces across the country, today announced that Brevan Howard has signed a lease agreement at 1345 Avenue of the Americas. Brevan Howard, an alternative leading asset manager and current tenant of 1345 Avenue of the Americas, will significantly increase their presence from a partial floor tenancy to occupy 83,403 square feet on two full floors, the 19th and 20th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Jack Resnick & Sons Announces Nine Leasing Transactions at Plaza District Tower

Jack Resnick & Sons today announced the completion of nine lease deals at 133 East 58th Street, its 15-story building located in Manhattan’s prestigious Plaza District. The transactions, which total nearly 30,000 square feet, encompass six new leases, one expansion and two extensions. All of the nine leases have been completed over the past 12 months, including seven leases executed thus far in 2022.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Northmarq finalizes $50 million refinance of Lewis Steel Building in Brooklyn, New York

Robert Ranieri, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s White Plains debt/equity office, arranged refinancing of $50 million for Lewis Steel Building. The transaction was structured with a 5-year term with 2-years of interest only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Northmarq secured financing for the borrower through its relationship with a regional bank.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Samanea Signs Deal with Beyond Van Gogh

Lesso Mall Development (Long Island), Inc., dba Samanea New York, the new retail, entertainment and dining destination located at 1500 Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, signed a lease with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. With offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville, Paquin Entertainment Group is one of North America’s leading arts and entertainment companies. Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on November 18, 2022 and run through January 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 29, 2022 at www.vangoghlongisland.com.
WESTBURY, NY
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: LONG TERM RAMP CLOSURE FOR GARDEN STATE PARKWAY

Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ

