Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground

Are you looking for all of the info on Trunk-or-Treats within the Downriver, MI area? We did all the research for you so you don’t have to! We compiled a list of almost 50 events within the area, free or low cost! We know events pop up so if you don’t see an event please email us at mackiddownriverdetroit@macaronikid.com or fill out this form to submit an event https://downriver.macaronikid.com/events/submit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO