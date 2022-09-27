Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground

Read full article on original website
Governor Wolf touts child tax credit program in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf visited Luzerne County, highlighting his $25 million child care tax credit program. The governor discussed the program at Kiddie Space Heights in Wilkes-Barre, which will give Pennsylvania working families $180 to $630. "We have got to recognize how important to all of us...
Wilkes-Barre to host 2nd annual Oktoberfest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Tuesday that the city will host its second annual ‘Oktoberfest.’ According to a press release, Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The event is sponsored by Xfinity and will include live music, food, […]
BREAKING… ‘Operation Final Blow’ nets 36 people, drugs and guns in three-state operation
PORT JERVIS – Thirty-three people have been arrested, including a Monticello school teacher and football coach, in a series of coordinated raids in Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey. Three others are wanted in connection with the same massive drug takedown. Operation Final Blow...
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
Money available to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
Pennsylvania man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
Committee tours reclaimed mine sites
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The House Democratic Policy Committee toured different parts of Northeast Pennsylvania on Monday as they listened to experts and educated themselves on the process of turning polluted, hazardous areas into resources for businesses. State Representative Napoleon Nelson, who is also the chair of the Bipartisan Emerging Technologies Caucus, hosted the […]
Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
New director for Pennsylvania’s office of medical marijuana
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has hired a new director of the Office of Medical Marijuana, which has been vacant since the spring. One of her first challenges: bringing down retail prices for patients. Laura Mentch has been on the job for three weeks and was introduced during Tuesday’s Medical...
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
George Banks murders 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
DEP sends violation notices to gas company over sediment issues in Pa. creek
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Department of Environmental Protection has notified a natural gas company of multiple Clean Stream Law violations at a pipeline construction site in Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. The notices sent to Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) followed site inspections on Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. The...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
