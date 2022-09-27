The project consists of multiple work scopes for all of the work necessary for the construction of an approximate 7,800 sf gym addition to the existing Elementary School. Work scopes include but are not limited to: Steel Material, Steel Installation, Aluminum Storefront & Glazing, ACT, Wood Gymnasium Flooring, Gym Equipment, Painting, Doors Frames & Hardware, Flooring & Tile, General Construction, Mechanical, and Electrical. .

STAPLES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO