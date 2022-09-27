Read full article on original website
Iras Chapin
Iras Chapin, 102, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022. Services will be held 11:00AM on Thursday, September 29th at United Methodist Church in Motley. Visitation will start one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Poplar Cemetery. Iras was born on April 8, 1920, to Walter and Laura...
Public Notices September 28, 2022
The project consists of multiple work scopes for all of the work necessary for the construction of an approximate 7,800 sf gym addition to the existing Elementary School. Work scopes include but are not limited to: Steel Material, Steel Installation, Aluminum Storefront & Glazing, ACT, Wood Gymnasium Flooring, Gym Equipment, Painting, Doors Frames & Hardware, Flooring & Tile, General Construction, Mechanical, and Electrical. .
