Read full article on original website
Related
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
News-Medical.net
Wearable devices show promise in identifying early population changes in COVID-19 activity
Today, viral illnesses like COVID-19 are tracked using multiple different methods, including lab data, health care visits and wastewater surveillance. According to new data conducted by scientists at the Scripps Research Translational Institute, this arsenal can be expanded to include wearable technologies like fitness devices and smartwatches—which are showing promise in identifying early population changes in COVID-19 activity.
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 | Reports and Data
Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for precise and error-free tools for handling huge data of patients is driving market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is resulting in rising number of patient footfall in hospitals, which is expected to result in increase in data volume generated by the hospitals. For instance, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania use a machine learning tool to predict patients at highest risk for developing severe sepsis in just 12 hours. This new tool can monitor hundreds of key variables in real-time by taking data from more than 160,000 patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
bicmagazine.com
Rise to the next level of wireless bolt monitoring systems
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). Maintenance engineers in critical environments charged with condition monitoring have long...
News-Medical.net
Many diverse nanopore research directions and applications beyond DNA sequencing
In a recent Nature Nanotechnology study, researchers describe diverse applications of nanopore-based technology beyond deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing. More specifically, the current research focuses on the advancements of this technology within chemistry, biophysics, and nanoscience. Study: Nanopore-based technologies beyond DNA sequencing. Image Credit: Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com. What are nanopores?
msn.com
AI-powered Robots Have Become Nice To Necessity For Warehousing Automation
Robots have come a long way from their origination to today where they are capable of doing almost any task. Robotics technology has changed the picture of the current world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way, and now robots are more evolved than ever. AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence are defined as the way in which machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
physiciansweekly.com
Benchtop Robotic Urethrovesical Anastomosis: Surgical Simulation Model
The main goal of this study was to create a low-cost, reusable model of urethrovesical anastomosis for robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy and assess its effect on urology residents’ proficiency in basic surgical procedures and their level of self-assurance. The genitourinary system (bladder, urethra, and bony pelvis) model was made using readily available online components. With the da Vinci Si®surgical System, each subject practiced urethrovesical anastomosis on themselves multiple times. Every attempt began with a check of the participant’s pre-task confidence. A pair of blinded researchers evaluated time-to-anastomosis, suture throws, needle entry angle, and needle driving force. Leakage pressure was determined by filling the anastomosis with a gravity gradient and monitoring for any signs of failure. Based on these findings, a Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation Score was developed. The entire time and money invested in making the model was 64 USD. About 21 residents participated, and there was a substantial uptick in time-to-anastomosis, perpendicular needle driving, anastomotic pressure, and the total Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation score between the 1st and 3rd trials. Measuring pre-task assurance on a Likert scale (1-4), considerable growth was found across all 3 trials (Likert scales of 1.8, 2.8, and 3.3). Investigators created a low-priced, 3D-printer-free model of urethrovesical anastomosis. Using data from many trials, this study shows that urology residents and fellows can significantly increase their base surgical skills and validated surgical assessment scores over time. It is believed that this model can help make robotic training models more widely available for urology education. However, this model’s usefulness and validity can’t be judged without more research.
daystech.org
The value of AI in IoT analytics
In many components of Asia, seasonal torrential rains convey with them floods that injury property and livelihood of residents. Whereas previously, metropolis administrations, residents and companies can do nearly nothing however trip out the unwelcoming waves of flood water and the potential ailments these carry, applied sciences just like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine studying (ML) and synthetic intelligence (AI) could present respite for extra forward-looking leaders.
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Motley Fool
Illumina Introduces Faster, Cheaper Model of Genome-Sequencing Machine
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
salestechstar.com
Unstruk Partners with Primer to Offer Enhanced Document Intelligence within the Unstruk Data Portal
– The partnership between Unstruk and Primer integrates the leading vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP) into the world’s first knowledge hub designed for spatial intelligence. – The integration of Primer within the Unstruk Data platform allows users to correlate information from videos, images, 3D files, and more with...
verywellhealth.com
Best Medical Alert Systems With Fall Detection
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While most falls are not fatal, they are still the second-leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. What’s more, one in four older adults falls, but fewer than half admit it to their doctors.
thefastmode.com
A1 Belarus Tests Unmanned Helicopter to Carry Out Remote Monitoring of Base Station
A1 Belarus announced that it used an unmanned helicopter to monitor the base station remotely. The data transmitted from the drone via the A1 mobile network helped to compile a detailed 3D model of the object in order to assess the condition of the radio equipment installed on it and the structure itself. In the future, the company plans to make such studies a permanent part of monitoring the technical condition of its network.
News-Medical.net
Astrea Bioseparations introduces Nereus LentiHERO, a fit-for-purpose solution for lentiviral vector purification
Astrea Bioseparations (“Astrea Bio”), a leading provider of novel purification and separation tools supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics, has announced today the commercial launch of its Nereus LentiHERO™ lentiviral vector (LVV) purification technology. Incorporating AstreAdept™, the Company’s proprietary nanofiber material, this novel solution addresses the challenges associated with purifying the large and fragile products used in cell and gene therapy.
science.org
Microfluidic affinity selection of active SARS-CoV-2 virus particles
We report a microfluidic assay to select active severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral particles (VPs), which were defined as intact particles with an accessible angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor binding domain (RBD) on the spike (S) protein, from clinical samples. Affinity selection of SARS-CoV-2 particles was carried out using injection molded microfluidic chips, which allow for high-scale production to accommodate large-scale screening. The microfluidic contained a surface-bound aptamer directed against the virus’s S protein RBD to affinity select SARS-CoV-2 VPs. Following selection (~94% recovery), the VPs were released from the chip’s surface using a blue light light-emitting diode (89% efficiency). Selected SARS-CoV-2 VP enumeration was carried out using reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction. The VP selection assay successfully identified healthy donors (clinical specificity = 100%) and 19 of 20 patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (95% sensitivity). In 15 patients with COVID-19, the presence of active SARS-CoV-2 VPs was found. The chip can be reprogrammed for any VP or exosomes by simply changing the affinity agent.
infomeddnews.com
First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-held Robot by Point Robotics MedTech to Make Its Worldwide Debut in the United States
Point Robotics MedTech Inc. (Point Robotics), a rising star in the field of orthopedic surgery, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its minimally invasive surgical robot, POINT™ Kinguide Robotic-Assisted Surgical System, in August. This premarket notification marks both Taiwan’s very first FDA-cleared surgical...
Comments / 0