bgfalconmedia.com
New Export Internship Program
Dean of the College of Business Jennifer Percival welcomed Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, to announce the new business partnership between Bowling Green State University and the Ohio Department of Development in the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center on Sept. 30.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg student population explodes: District grows by 19% in last decade
PERRYSBURG – Enrollment in the school district has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade. “Enrollment is something on everyone’s mind,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler at the Sept. 19 board of education meeting. He reported that since 2012, enrollment in the district has grown...
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
13abc.com
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership.
13abc.com
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues.
mlivingnews.com
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
Tuberculosis found in Allen County
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have announced known cases of tuberculosis in the area. Tuberculosis is known as a bacterial disease that affects a person’s lungs. The cases of TB are currently being treated and in isolation. The Allen County Health Department has informed and tested every person that was in contact with those affected.
sent-trib.com
BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
sent-trib.com
Lake City? Walbridge mayor proposes merger
WALBRIDGE — As another police officer left the village earlier this month to work down the road in Lake Township, the Walbridge mayor decided it was time to talk about coming together — literally. The township and villages, including Millbury, should merge into one city, said Mayor Ed...
13abc.com
Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues.
13abc.com
County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
Findlay water safe to drink despite earthy odor, taste, city says
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay's water is safe to drink and will not cause any adverse health effects despite an earthy taste and odor caused by a sudden increase in nonhazardous algae, city representatives said on Thursday. According to the city, the issue being resolved and the...
13abc.com
A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend’s game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there. Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete...
Beacon
Port Clinton road construction to begin in April
It is one of the most commonly asked questions in Port Clinton: When are the roads going to be fixed? An extra $2 million in funding provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improved the scope of the city’s infrastructure improvement plan, but the money may also alter the project’s timetable.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
