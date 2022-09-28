ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

28 Horrifying Photos That'll Make You Say, "I'm Getting The Hell Out Of Here"

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoXL2_0iCqxGek00

1. The alien:

Someone is selling an iron on eBay.. from oddlyterrifying

2. The Green Goblin:

Willem Dafoe, Spider man on the game boy advance from oddlyterrifying

3. The spider:

After rushed and violent bout of diarrhoea you are presented with the option to wipe or not to wipe from oddlyterrifying

4. The stone:

Kidney stone I just passed from oddlyterrifying

5. The spine:

My spine. I went in for surgery at 5'10", came out 6'2", I'm supposed to be 6'7". from oddlyterrifying

6. The head:

Mom cooked a pigs head in some soup and the skin peeled off from oddlyterrifying

7. The dungeon:

The lower dungeon of Warwick Castle. An 'oubliette', where prisoners were dropped and forgotten about . from oddlyterrifying

8. The hair:

I’m seriously scared to open the lid to throw away my trash.. from oddlyterrifying

9. The jerky:

This 2,000 year old "human jerky" that was marinated and oddly well preserved with bog water belongs here for sure. I have so many questions.. from oddlyterrifying

10. The windshield:

the ice frozen over this windshield from oddlyterrifying

11. The body snatcher:

I watched slither last night and invasion of the body snatchers and found this thing growing in my yard.. it’s 7 inches and it’s bright orange from oddlyterrifying

12. The shallow grave:

Body sized shallow hole/grave behind my new house from oddlyterrifying

13. The doll:

Found inside of an old box in the basement of a storage locker from oddlyterrifying

14. The muffin:

My girlfriend's muffin. is this a bad omen? ☠️😭 from oddlyterrifying

15. The tattoo:

She got her gums tattooed black from oddlyterrifying

16. The canines:

You dont wanna mess with police dogs.. from oddlyterrifying

17. The tool:

I am uncomfortable from oddlyterrifying

18. The drawing:

Snorkelling (apparently) 😳 from oddlyterrifying

19. The birthday boy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfKSX_0iCqxGek00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

20. The flood:

I can see that. from oddlyterrifying

21. The expanse:

Australia. from oddlyterrifying

22. The facehugger:

This facehugger-shaped piece of lamb from oddlyterrifying

Here's what the one from Alien looks like, for reference:

20th Century Studios

23. The shower:

Clown shower for children... from oddlyterrifying

24. The car:

probably not as terrifying as other posts here but… there’s a random car with visibly no one in it parked in front of my house. it’s been here for an hour now from oddlyterrifying

25. The mob:

They don’t move, but that doesn’t stop it from creeping me out. from oddlyterrifying

26. The spacesuit:

a junk spacesuit floating away from the ISS, it's been left in orbit for 16 years from oddlyterrifying

27. The cobwebs:

the amount of cobwebs in this totally active barn from oddlyterrifying

28. And finally, the mother:

Mother centipede cradling her children from oddlyterrifying

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willem Dafoe
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Oddlyterr
intheknow.com

Toddler’s ‘southern drawl’ cracks up TikTok when she says ‘popcorn’

Southern accents are known for their charm, so it’s no surprise that a toddler from down south has TikTok smitten. Dad @crisboyd6 posted a video of his toddler daughter joining in on all the #CornTok fun. All he did was ask his daughter to pronounce a few “corn” words, and she was all giggles. Her southern drawl made her pronunciation extra special. People couldn’t help but be tickled by the little one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
eBay
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy