28 Horrifying Photos That'll Make You Say, "I'm Getting The Hell Out Of Here"
1. The alien:
Someone is selling an iron on eBay.. from oddlyterrifying
2. The Green Goblin:
Willem Dafoe, Spider man on the game boy advance from oddlyterrifying
3. The spider:
After rushed and violent bout of diarrhoea you are presented with the option to wipe or not to wipe from oddlyterrifying
4. The stone:
Kidney stone I just passed from oddlyterrifying
5. The spine:
My spine. I went in for surgery at 5'10", came out 6'2", I'm supposed to be 6'7". from oddlyterrifying
6. The head:
Mom cooked a pigs head in some soup and the skin peeled off from oddlyterrifying
7. The dungeon:
The lower dungeon of Warwick Castle. An 'oubliette', where prisoners were dropped and forgotten about . from oddlyterrifying
8. The hair:
I’m seriously scared to open the lid to throw away my trash.. from oddlyterrifying
9. The jerky:
This 2,000 year old "human jerky" that was marinated and oddly well preserved with bog water belongs here for sure. I have so many questions.. from oddlyterrifying
10. The windshield:
the ice frozen over this windshield from oddlyterrifying
11. The body snatcher:
I watched slither last night and invasion of the body snatchers and found this thing growing in my yard.. it’s 7 inches and it’s bright orange from oddlyterrifying
12. The shallow grave:
Body sized shallow hole/grave behind my new house from oddlyterrifying
13. The doll:
Found inside of an old box in the basement of a storage locker from oddlyterrifying
14. The muffin:
My girlfriend's muffin. is this a bad omen? ☠️😭 from oddlyterrifying
15. The tattoo:
She got her gums tattooed black from oddlyterrifying
16. The canines:
You dont wanna mess with police dogs.. from oddlyterrifying
17. The tool:
I am uncomfortable from oddlyterrifying
18. The drawing:
Snorkelling (apparently) 😳 from oddlyterrifying
19. The birthday boy:
20. The flood:
I can see that. from oddlyterrifying
21. The expanse:
Australia. from oddlyterrifying
22. The facehugger:
This facehugger-shaped piece of lamb from oddlyterrifying
Here's what the one from Alien looks like, for reference:20th Century Studios
23. The shower:
Clown shower for children... from oddlyterrifying
24. The car:
probably not as terrifying as other posts here but… there’s a random car with visibly no one in it parked in front of my house. it’s been here for an hour now from oddlyterrifying
25. The mob:
They don’t move, but that doesn’t stop it from creeping me out. from oddlyterrifying
26. The spacesuit:
a junk spacesuit floating away from the ISS, it's been left in orbit for 16 years from oddlyterrifying
27. The cobwebs:
the amount of cobwebs in this totally active barn from oddlyterrifying
28. And finally, the mother:
Mother centipede cradling her children from oddlyterrifying
H/T: r/oddlyterrifying
Comments / 0