16 Live-Action Disney Movie Details And Easter Eggs That Are Just So Darn Clever

By Kelly Martinez
 1 day ago

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26, 2023, and I couldn't be any more excited! Halle Bailey is simply perfect for Ariel.

Disney Studios

Here's the teaser trailer so you can hear these vocals for yourself:

Since we've (sadly) still got a while to wait, I thought I'd look back on some other live-action Disney movies in the meantime. It turns out, there are so many little details in these films that I never noticed! Here are some of the coolest:

🚨 Minor spoilers ahead!!! 🚨

1. First, in Aladdin (2019), the film's choreographer, Jamal Sims, makes a veryyy subtle cameo in the background as a prince.

Disney / Via reddit.com

Director Guy Richie explained in an interview with CinemaBlend, "We wanted to use Jamal because he was so integral to the movie. He actually had more dialogue [in the original cut]. I think if you saw the whole thing of Jamal Sims and the lost prince, it's quite entertaining."

^That's Sims in real life!

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

2. In Hocus Pocus (1993), Max's tie dye shirt is made up of the same colors as the Sanderson sisters' outfits.

Disney / Via reddit.com

3. Also in Hocus Pocus , if you look closely at the walls in Max and Dani's house, you can see a painting of...uh, their house .

Disney / Via reddit.com

4. In The Parent Trap (1998), the twins attempt to get their parents back together by setting them up on a yacht. The yacht is named Halcyon , which means "denoting a period of time in the past that was idyllically happy and peaceful."

Disney / Via reddit.com

5. In D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), most of the "crowd" is actually just cardboard cut outs.

Disney / Via reddit.com

Here's a closer look:

Disney

Aaand more:

Disney

6. In The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), Mia accidentally flings her keys when she waves to her court. A member of the staff (played by Allan Kent) catches the keys and says, "It happens all the time." Kent also said this exact same line when he played a waiter in Pretty Woman (1990). Pretty Woman was directed by Garry Marshall, who ALSO directed both Princess Diaries movies.

@karlymaas

Yo I just now noticed this!!! But also I might be the only one that cares #princessdiaries #princessdiaries2 #prettywoman

♬ original sound - karly maas

Additionally, Kent appears as a waiter in the first Princess Diaries (2001) and says the same line in that movie, too.

This is like the film equivalent of the SpongeBob fish who always cries, "My leg!" in every scene.

Disney

7. Also, in The Princess Diaries (2001), Garry Marshall's twin granddaughters make a cameo asking Mia for her autograph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bapAt_0iCqxD0Z00
8. In The Haunted Mansion (2003), if you look closely enough at Jim and Sara's car, you can see that the license plate reads "EVRSELL." This refers to the couple's real estate company, Evers and Evers, named after their last name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9Est_0iCqxD0Z00
Here's a closer look:

Disney

9. In Beauty and the Beast (2017), Cadenza is a composer who has been transformed into a harpsichord. At the end of the movie, when he becomes a human again, his teeth are missing. This is because he used his keys to get the villagers out of the castle during the battle sequence.

Disney / Via reddit.com

10. If you look reeeeally closely at this note in National Treasure (2004), you can see a very subtle reference to Sean Bean's (who plays Ian) favorite English football team, Sheffield United F.C.

Disney

11. Also in National Treasure , you can briefly see the Eye of Providence symbol as Ben's grandfather's eye fades out over the pyramid in the background.

Disney / Via reddit.com

12. In Enchanted (2007), Robert works for a law firm named Churchill, Harline, and Smith. The firm was named after composers Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith, who worked on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

Disney / Via reddit.com

13. In Mary Poppins Returns (2018), a woman stops Jane and asks her for directions, then says, "Many thanks, sincerely." The actor who plays the woman is Karen Dotrice , who portrayed Jane in Mary Poppins (1964). Dotrice said the exact same line in the original film.

Disney

14. In Cruella (2021), Cruella can be seen watching the Alfred Hitchcock film Lifeboat (1944) — which stars Tallulah Bankhead — in her hotel room. Bankhead's mannerisms were reportedly Disney's inspiration for the original Cruella de Vil in One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961).

Disney

15. In Tomorrowland (2015), you can see the Iron Giant on a shelf in the store. The director of Tomorrowland , Brad Bird, also directed The Iron Giant (1999).

Disney / Via reddit.com

16. And finally, in Mulan (2020), Ming-Na Wen makes a cameo at the end of the film as an esteemed guest who introduces Mulan to the emperor. Wen voiced the original Mulan in Mulan (1998).

Disney / Everett Collection / Via reddit.com

What are your favorite tiny details from Disney movies? Tell us in the comments!

H/T r/MovieDetails

IN THIS ARTICLE
