16 Live-Action Disney Movie Details And Easter Eggs That Are Just So Darn Clever
Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26, 2023, and I couldn't be any more excited! Halle Bailey is simply perfect for Ariel.
Here's the teaser trailer so you can hear these vocals for yourself:
Since we've (sadly) still got a while to wait, I thought I'd look back on some other live-action Disney movies in the meantime. It turns out, there are so many little details in these films that I never noticed! Here are some of the coolest:
🚨 Minor spoilers ahead!!! 🚨
1. First, in Aladdin (2019), the film's choreographer, Jamal Sims, makes a veryyy subtle cameo in the background as a prince.
Director Guy Richie explained in an interview with CinemaBlend, "We wanted to use Jamal because he was so integral to the movie. He actually had more dialogue [in the original cut]. I think if you saw the whole thing of Jamal Sims and the lost prince, it's quite entertaining."
2. In Hocus Pocus (1993), Max's tie dye shirt is made up of the same colors as the Sanderson sisters' outfits.
3. Also in Hocus Pocus , if you look closely at the walls in Max and Dani's house, you can see a painting of...uh, their house .
4. In The Parent Trap (1998), the twins attempt to get their parents back together by setting them up on a yacht. The yacht is named Halcyon , which means "denoting a period of time in the past that was idyllically happy and peaceful."
5. In D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994), most of the "crowd" is actually just cardboard cut outs.
Here's a closer look:
Aaand more:
6. In The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), Mia accidentally flings her keys when she waves to her court. A member of the staff (played by Allan Kent) catches the keys and says, "It happens all the time." Kent also said this exact same line when he played a waiter in Pretty Woman (1990). Pretty Woman was directed by Garry Marshall, who ALSO directed both Princess Diaries movies.
@karlymaas
Yo I just now noticed this!!! But also I might be the only one that cares #princessdiaries #princessdiaries2 #prettywoman♬ original sound - karly maas
Comments / 0