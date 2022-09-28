This TikToker Went Viral For Sharing His Secret To Figuring Out Whether A Chinese Restaurant Is Actually Good (And His Method Applies To Several Other Cuisines Too)

Have you heard of a butter board? Chances are, you probably have by now. But in case you haven’t jumped on the butter board trend yet, the question was asked by TikTok star and recipe developer Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) in a recent video post. In the video, Doiron spreads softened butter on a (very appropriate) bread-shaped board and covers it with spices, herbs, and other toppings and says that she wants the butter board to “become the next charcuterie board.” Well, step aside meat-and-cheese boards, because that wish is becoming reality: The video turned into a viral sensation overnight.

