ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texastech.com

Texas Tech looks to bounce back at Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech looks to bounce back on the road at Oklahoma State Thursday night. Kickoff from Neal Patterson Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Texas Tech (4-3-4, 0-1-1 Big 12) opened conference action 0-1-1 after drawing a 1-1 draw against West Virginia Thursday and falling to No. 25 Texas, 0-2, Sunday.
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

Cross Country travels to South Bend

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech cross country team will lace up its spikes up for the third time this season, traveling to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame Friday afternoon. Information. Select members of the men's team will run in the open...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy