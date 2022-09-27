Read full article on original website
texastech.com
Anderson’s first career goal powers Texas Tech to draw with Oklahoma State
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elise Anderson powered Texas Tech to a 1-1 draw with Oklahoma State after netting her first career goal in the opening five minutes Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium. After using her footwork to beat a defender, Anderson blasted a shot from outside the 18-yard box and...
texastech.com
Texas Tech looks to bounce back at Oklahoma State
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech looks to bounce back on the road at Oklahoma State Thursday night. Kickoff from Neal Patterson Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Texas Tech (4-3-4, 0-1-1 Big 12) opened conference action 0-1-1 after drawing a 1-1 draw against West Virginia Thursday and falling to No. 25 Texas, 0-2, Sunday.
texastech.com
Cross Country travels to South Bend
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech cross country team will lace up its spikes up for the third time this season, traveling to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame Friday afternoon. Information. Select members of the men's team will run in the open...
