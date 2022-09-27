The United States Army Pacific Infantry Division recognized Sergeant Daniel E. Welch on Aug. 12, 2022 for successfully demonstrating the ability to meet the One Army School Systems Course standards and requirements of the U.S. Army Chemical Defense School. Welch was also awarded Outstanding Achievement as the Honor Graduate of the U.S. Army Chemical School CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) Defense NCO.

CANTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO