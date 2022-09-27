Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney. ” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG City Council to hold meeting to consider Zoning Code updates
The Bowling Green City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at the conclusion of its 7 p.m. regularly scheduled meeting in the Council Chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendations on the Zoning Code updates. This is a work session with no legislative action taken and no public comment available.
bgindependentmedia.org
Woodlands Park sculptures get to the heart of the value of public art
Even before the newest sculpture walk in Perrysburg’s Woodlands Park was fully installed, a youngster walking through the exhibit declared “these are all new.”. All 16 pieces in the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk are new, though people who visited the sculpture walk last year will experience echoes to sculptures displayed in the inaugural exhibit.
sent-trib.com
Lake City? Walbridge mayor proposes merger
WALBRIDGE — As another police officer left the village earlier this month to work down the road in Lake Township, the Walbridge mayor decided it was time to talk about coming together — literally. The township and villages, including Millbury, should merge into one city, said Mayor Ed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bgindependentmedia.org
Bikers flock to opening of new pump track park in Rudolph
The hills of Rudolph were loaded with bikers Wednesday evening, sailing through the air, banking curves, and speaking BMX. “Dude, is that a Polygon? Do you like it?” one biker asked another. “Yeah, it shreds,” the man replied. The two were among a group gathered on one of...
Beacon
Port Clinton road construction to begin in April
It is one of the most commonly asked questions in Port Clinton: When are the roads going to be fixed? An extra $2 million in funding provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improved the scope of the city’s infrastructure improvement plan, but the money may also alter the project’s timetable.
13abc.com
Community members question the effect of Operation B.L.A.S.E.R.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this month the Toledo Police Department began Operation B.L.A.S.E.R, which stands for BUM −Bancroft, Upton, Monroe, Auburn/Lawrence − Area Safety Enforcement Response. TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday. However, residents of the impacted areas share a difference...
13abc.com
County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
Times-Bulletin
Council explores forced annexation
VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss the idea of annexing a portion of West Main Street between Statewide Ford and John Brown Road into the City of Van Wert. The meeting was held prior to the regular council meeting before the...
Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating.
sent-trib.com
Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
WTOL-TV
Contract awarded for Ned Skeldon Stadium demolition
Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers said work will begin soon and finish up by early 2023. The baseball diamond and dugouts will remain.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
13abc.com
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
Beacon
Friday fish fries getting a big boost again
We all struggled with plenty of high winds this week, which made the Lake Erie fishing quite tough. Saturday came through for the yellow perch, though, just in time to round up some Friday night fish fries for family, friends and neighbors. Fish cleaning services are sporting a very nice...
Comments / 0