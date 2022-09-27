ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

3 more Wyoming residents succumb to COVID-19, 1 from Laramie Co.

Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Three more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,894. One of them was a man from Laramie County.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that:

An older adult Laramie County man died in August. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Campbell County man died in September. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

A total of 306 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.05 million lives nationwide.

