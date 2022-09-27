Read full article on original website
Related
The Associated Press
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
Tarana Announces G1x2 Wireless, Showcasing High-Performance Broadband with Unprecedented Economics and Speed
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Tarana announced today their upcoming releases in next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), representing significant evolution of the company’s heralded G1 broadband solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005107/en/ Tarana G1x2: Unbelievable wireless broadband, now twice as great. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TELUS International Named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm, Everest Group, in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005132/en/ TELUS International named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas (Graphic: Business Wire)
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
infomeddnews.com
First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-held Robot by Point Robotics MedTech to Make Its Worldwide Debut in the United States
Point Robotics MedTech Inc. (Point Robotics), a rising star in the field of orthopedic surgery, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its minimally invasive surgical robot, POINT™ Kinguide Robotic-Assisted Surgical System, in August. This premarket notification marks both Taiwan’s very first FDA-cleared surgical...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Sateliot, AWS Partner On Innovative Cloud Native 5G Satellite Network
Sateliot, a satellite telecommunications operator, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a cloud native 5G service designed to provide customers with secure and reliable narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity over non-terrestrial network using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. These revolutionary satellites act as cell towers from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings
TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The morning meeting on her last full day in...
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Vodafone NZ to Accelerate Network Innovation with 5G-Advanced & 6G
Nokia announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Keysight, F5 & AMD to Demo 5G Terabit Scale Traffic at MWC Las Vegas
Keysight Technologies announced that the company’s CyPerf, a software-based cloud native traffic generator, will be used to demonstrate the performance capability of the F5 BIG-IP® Next Edge Firewall cloud-native network function (CNF), powered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors at AMD’s Booth W1.720, during MWC to be held September 28-30, 2022.
POLITICO
Virtual reality's national security implications
When Pico, the VR subsidiary of ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok, announced a new headset last week that the company said it has no immediate plans to launch it the United States. Why not?. Tech news website The Information reported that the company believes the cost and difficulty...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
futurumresearch.com
5G Factor Video Research Note: Deutsche Telekom Gives Mavenir Thumbs Up to Replace Huawei and Deliver Cloud-Native 5G Core
For this vignette of a recent episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, part of the 5G Factor series, analysts Ron Westfall and Shelly Kramer assess the market implications of Deutsche Telekom (DT) selecting Mavenir to provide Europe’s largest operator with a new cloud-native 5G core solution and advance its decision to replace Huawei in the mobile core.
daystech.org
The value of AI in IoT analytics
In many components of Asia, seasonal torrential rains convey with them floods that injury property and livelihood of residents. Whereas previously, metropolis administrations, residents and companies can do nearly nothing however trip out the unwelcoming waves of flood water and the potential ailments these carry, applied sciences just like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine studying (ML) and synthetic intelligence (AI) could present respite for extra forward-looking leaders.
bicmagazine.com
Rise to the next level of wireless bolt monitoring systems
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). Maintenance engineers in critical environments charged with condition monitoring have long...
blockchainmagazine.net
Ex-Snapchat Marketer Gives Recommendations on Augmented Reality
Augmented reality (AR) and digital marketing specialist Marta Plone joined Team Overly this year. She supports business clients in creating, developing, and implementing successful augmented reality ventures. Marta has assisted Snapchat in establishing a notable presence in the Baltics and Finland. Currently, she is defining Overly’s global offering. Product Owner is her job title, which comprises two responsibilities. First, she is pioneering the creation of its self-service augmented reality (AR) developer, ensuring that AR is accessible to as many people as possible and is understood. Marta guarantees that Overly Creator is continuously improved, allowing users to build anything from tiny augmented reality (AR) surprises for their families to substantial commercial efforts.
Nature.com
Varactor-tuned wideband band-pass filter for 5G NR frequency bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi
A wide-band band-pass filter (BPF) using coupled lines, rectangular stubs and Stepped-Impedance Resonators (SIRs) is presented in this paper. The proposed BPF operates over a large pass-band from 3.15 to 6.05Â GHz covering 5G New Radio (NR) frequency Bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi, which includes the G band of US (3.3 to 4.2Â GHz), 5G band of Japan (4.4 to 5Â GHz) and 5G Wi-Fi (5.15 to 5.85Â GHz). The presented filter has a maximum pass-band Insertion-Loss (IL) of 2Â dB, a sharp roll-off rate and suppresses all the unwanted harmonics from 4.2Â GHz up to 12Â GHz with a 15Â dB attenuation level. The performance of each section can be analyzed based on lumped-element circuit models. The electrical size of the BPF is 0.258 Î»g"‰Ã—"‰0.255 Î»g, where Î»g is the guided wavelength at the central frequency. The design accuracy is verified through implementing and testing the final BPF. The pass-band band-width can be controlled by adding the varactor diodes. A good relationship between the band-width and the varactor diodes are extracted by the curve fitting technique.
Comments / 0