ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An advisory committee set up this year by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing medical marijuana, Beshear’s office said Friday. The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate this year. The committee found that Kentuckians who suffer from chronic conditions are not getting relief from painkillers and opioids and fear their addictive properties, Beshear said. The committee also reported that people in Kentucky are crossing state lines to obtain medical cannabis where it is legal and want to return to Kentucky without breaking the law, Beshear said. The panel also found that military veterans from Kentucky reported that cannabis use eased post-traumatic stress disorder, Beshear’s office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
theasburycollegian.com

Ford Motor Co. investment brings 500 jobs to Kentucky Truck Plant

Ford Motor Company announced a $700 million investment for the state of Kentucky, bringing in around 500 jobs, according to LEX18. Ford’s vice president of manufacturing, John Savona, said, ”I can’t think of a better place to announce that than right there in Kentucky — the heart of truck country.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Elizabethtown, KY
City
Ford, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Outdoor Life

Monster Velvet Bucks from Kentucky and Tennessee

Kentucky and Tennessee (along with a few other southern states) offer the unique opportunity for bowhunters to kill stud bucks in velvet every year. Velvet season was no disappointment this year, as many hunters filled their tags on early-season monsters still packing the fuzzy stuff. All whitetail bucks that are...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Kentucky sees 'surge' in voter registration

Kentucky officials say "voter registration is back" in the Bluegrass State after a surge in voter registrations in August. Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. “Voter registration...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth#The Ford Motor Company
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

The First Full Moon of Fall is the Hunter’s Moon And You Can See it in October Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

There's something special about October's full moon. Many times the first full moon of the fall season is the Harvest Moon, but this year the Harvest Moon actually fell before the autumn equinox, so this year Harvest Moon was the final full moon of summertime. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox, so which moon comes after the Harvest Moon? The Hunter's Moon is the moon that follows the Harvest Moon. So why is it called the Hunter's Moon?
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy