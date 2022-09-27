Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Nature.com
Role of modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy in apnoeic oxygenation under general anaesthesia: a single-centre, randomized controlled clinical study
Apnoeic oxygenation is not only important for patients who cannot be intubated/ventilated, but also can be routinely employed when planning to secure the airway.We aimed to compare safe apnoea times between patients receiving modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy and those receiving high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNO) following the induction of general anaesthesia.This was a single-centre, randomized controlled clinical study. Eighty-four female patients undergoing elective laparoscopic gynaecological surgery under general anaesthesia were randomly assigned to the high-flow nasal oxygen therapy group (Group HFNO) or the modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy group (Group Naso). A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to describe the apnoeic oxygenation time.The safe apnoea time of the patients in the Group Naso was higher than that of the patients in the Group HFNO (20 (19.3 to 20.0) vs. 16.5 (12.9 to 20) minutes, P"‰<"‰0.05). The incidence of SpO2"‰<"‰95% in the Group Naso was lower than that in the Group HFNO; hazard ratio 0.3 (95% confidence interval 0.2 to 0.6, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy which uses far less oxygen than HFNO is a convenient and effective method of apnoeic oxygenation in normal female patients.
Phys.org
Self-assembling molecules could help in cancer therapy
Treatment of cancer is a long-term process because remnants of living cancer cells often evolve into aggressive forms and become untreatable. Hence, treatment plans often involve multiple drug combinations and/or radiation therapy in order to prevent cancer relapse. To combat the variety of cancer cell types, modern drugs have been developed to target specific biochemical processes that are unique within each cell type.
News-Medical.net
What is the Role of Non-invasive Imaging in Diagnostics?
The use of diagnostic imaging in medicine dates back over a century. However, tremendous advances have been made over the last 50 years, in which multiple imaging modalities have offered a previously unimaginable wealth of data on the structure and function of the inward organs of the human body. Structural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
VIDEO: New implant reduces IOP with no anterior chamber penetration
MILAN — During iNovation Day at the ESCRS meeting, Philippe Sourdille, MD, presented the Cilio-scleral Inter-positioning Device from Ciliatech for the surgical treatment of glaucoma. For the first time, a minimally invasive implant effectively reduces IOP without penetrating the anterior chamber or creating subconjunctival filtration. After 1 year, IOP...
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
TODAY.com
Study shows menstrual blood can be used as a non-invasive way to detect endometriosis
In her 20s, Christie Reuter experienced cramping and heavy periods that worsened over time. “I was in so much pain that I knew something was wrong,” the 37-year-old from West Islip, New York, told TODAY. “It’s hard to go about daily life just in pain, knowing like it’s more than just a week of cramps. I get pain when I ovulate as well and sometimes I get random pain for no reason.”
Healthline
Glaucoma Surgery: Types, Complications, and Recovery
Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve. This condition generally affects peripheral vision first but can lead to blindness over time. Causes of glaucoma vary, meaning that there are several treatment options depending on your individual case. Medication and surgery can help prevent or slow further vision loss, although there’s no cure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
MedicalXpress
Predicting efficacy of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for advanced gastric cancer
Gastric cancer is a common malignant tumor that originates from the gastric mucosal epithelium. Being insidious and non-specific, the early-stage symptoms of the cancer are similar to that of chronic diseases such as gastritis and gastric ulcer, and are therefore ignored easily. As a result, 80 to 90% of gastric cancer patients have been in the advanced stage when they are first diagnosed. Surgery, with poor prognosis and a 5-year survival rate of only 30%, is still the main treatment for advanced gastric cancer (AGC) at present.
News-Medical.net
Subcutaneous anchor securement systems prove to be effective at keeping central catheters in place
A new study on securement for central vascular access devices (CVAD) suggests that subcutaneous anchor securement systems (SASS) are shown to be more effective at keeping central catheters in place, compared to either suture-based or adhesive device-based securement methods, according to Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., a privately held medical device company.
MedicalXpress
When surgery for endometriosis is the answer
Endometriosis is a painful condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus. While it most commonly occurs in the pelvis, it can occur anywhere in the abdomen or pelvis. Dr. Megan Wasson, a Mayo Clinic medical and surgical gynecologist, says it's a quality-of-life...
Nature.com
Simultaneous treatment of trauma patients in a dual room trauma suite with integrated movable sliding gantry CT system: an observational study
The trauma center of the University Hospital Wuerzburg has developed an advanced trauma pathway based on a dual-room trauma suite with an integrated movable sliding gantry CT-system. This enables simultaneous CT-diagnostics and treatment of two trauma patients. The focus of this study was to investigate the quality of the concept based on defined outcome criteria in this specific setting (time from arrival to initiation of CT scan: tCT; time from arrival to initiation of emergency surgery: tES). We analyzed all trauma patients admitted to the hospital's trauma suite from 1st May 2019 through 29th April 2020. Two subgroups were defined: trauma patients, who were treated without a second trauma patient present (group 1) and patients, who were treated simultaneously with another trauma patient (group 2). Simultaneous treatment was defined as parallel arrival within a period of 20Â min. Of 423 included trauma patients, 46 patients (10.9%) were treated simultaneously. Car accidents were the predominant trauma mechanism in this group (19.6% vs. 47.8%, p"‰<"‰0.05). Prehospital life-saving procedures were performed with comparable frequency in both groups (intubation 43.5% vs. 39%, p"‰="‰0.572); pleural drainage 3.2% vs. 2.2%, p"‰="‰0.708; cardiopulmonary resuscitation 5% vs. 2.2%, p"‰="‰0.387). At hospital admission, patients in group 2 suffered significantly more pain (E-problem according to Advanced Trauma Life Support principlesÂ©; 29.2% vs. 45.7%, p"‰<"‰0.05). There were no significant differences in the clinical treatment (emergency procedures, vasopressor and coagulant therapy, and transfusion of red blood cells). tCT was 6 (4"“10) minutes (median and IQR) in group 1 and 8 (5"“15.5) minutes in group 2 (p"‰="‰0.280). tES was 90 (78"“106) minutes in group 1 and 99 (97"“108) minutes in group 2 (p"‰="‰0.081). The simultaneous treatment of two trauma patients in a dual-room trauma suite with an integrated movable sliding gantry CT-system requires a medical, organizational, and technical concept adapted to this special setting. Despite the oftentimes serious and life-threatening injuries, optimal diagnostic and therapeutic procedures can be guaranteed for two simultaneous trauma patients at an individual medical level in consistent quality.
Medical News Today
What to know about heart imaging tests
Heart imaging tests provide a picture of the heart, blood vessels, and surrounding tissue to help diagnose and monitor conditions that affect this organ. A doctor can use the images from these tests to help diagnose heart conditions. They may also use it to monitor existing conditions and determine the effectiveness of treatments.
Healthline
Lumbar Laminectomy: What to Expect After Surgery
A lumbar laminectomy is a surgery that treats compression of the spinal cord in your lower back. The surgery involves removing all or part of your vertebra called the lamina. The lamina is the part of your vertebra that connects the body to the spiny part you can feel along your neck and back.
beckersspine.com
Spinal bone marrow injections effective for lower back pain 2 years post-op, study finds
A two-year study found Creative Medical Technology's StemSpine procedure was effective for treating lower back pain, the biologics company said Sept. 26. StemSpine uses a patient's own bone marrow aspirate to treat pain, according to a news release. The study examined 15 patients between the ages of 38 and 71...
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
Healthline
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery: The Procedure and Recovery Process
Sinus infections impact 31 million people in the United States. For those with frequent sinus issues, it can be hard to enjoy scents or even breathe easily. While medications can help temporarily, reoccurring sinus infections or growths that block your sinuses might require sinus surgery. This article will explain more...
technologynetworks.com
New Treatment for Uterine Fibroids Shows Promise in Trial
About three-quarters of women will experience uterine fibroids before they reach the age of 50. With a range of often debilitating symptoms including excessive menstrual bleeding, they are the most common reason women undergo hysterectomies. And there is a lack of effective treatments—most therapies either only mask symptoms or are difficult for patients to tolerate.
Comments / 0