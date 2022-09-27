Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds evangelical Christians were less likely to get COVID-19 vaccine after conversations with faith leaders
Evangelical Christians who sought information from their religious leaders about getting the COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to be vaccinated, while evangelicals who spoke with a health care provider about the vaccine were more likely to be vaccinated, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University-led study involving a survey of 531 self-identified evangelical Christians in the U.S.
NBC Connecticut
Want to Raise Strong, Resilient Kids? Create ‘Nurturing Routines,' Says Parenting Expert—Here's How
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
How to set boundaries (and stick to them!) Psychologist shares her tips - from accepting other people won't like your decisions to avoiding 'over-explaining' your reasons why
A therapist has revealed why it can be harmful to over-explain yourself when setting boundaries in a viral video. Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist with a private practice in Hampshire, has a TikTok account with more than 3.8 million followers. The mental health professional, who says she has 'devoted...
Hr Morning
How to foster connection, reduce loneliness in hybrid or remote work
As mental health was brought to the forefront during the pandemic, loneliness emerged more – and organizations still want to take steps to reduce loneliness. Back in 2018 and 2019 and before the dramatic shift toward remote and hybrid work, research by Cigna found that loneliness was already a prevalent issue. At the time, they found 61% of Americans classified themselves as lonely and that loneliness is closely tied to one’s mental health.
KevinMD.com
Difficulties navigating the health care system are causing many Black and brown kids to fall through the cracks
A recent JAMA Pediatrics study confirmed what I see in practice as a pediatric primary care psychologist in Texas, one of four minority-majority states. The study reported alarming gaps between Black and Hispanic kids compared to white kids in attendance at primary care wellness visits—important appointments where children and parents can receive preventative and developmental services, timely immunizations, and answers to common questions. The cause of these disparities is not clear. The solution, however, may be.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Mental Health: Why It’s Important And How To Improve It
Over the past few years, mental health and wellbeing has become a more important topic within society, and the mental wellbeing of senior members of our community has become something that we are giving more thought and consideration to. Most of us want our older relatives to be as happy and as healthy as possible; nobody likes seeing their parents, grandparents or other beloved family members experiencing depression, anxiety, or other mental health problems. While mental health is very personal to each individual, some things that can often be helpful for seniors include:
WebMD
Life Stress Can Make Your Partner Seem More Annoying
– When feeling stressed, people are more likely to focus on their romantic partner’s negative behaviors rather than their positive behaviors, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Previous studies have shown that stressful life circumstances can affect how couples interact and influence their...
Psychiatric Times
The Ethical Responsibility of Self-Care
When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of our patients. “We tend to think of self-care as a luxury, but it really isn’t—because taking care of ourselves is taking care of the instrument that we use in our work, and that is incredibly important.”
Hooked on Wellness: Is Our Obsession With Health Becoming Unhealthy?
At its core, the world of wellness promises at least one thing to its devotees: control. Control over our minds, our bodies, and our general well-being. But does it always deliver?. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the world's fixation has reached new heights as the wellness economy value soared...
insightscare.com
Americans Are Optimistic About Healthcare’s Future Amidst Rising Mental Health Issues
COVID-19 seems to be a long-lost concern, amidst the growing inconveniences towards mental health. It could be estimated from a 2022 report by Ipsos Global Health Service that the ratio of Americans has been raised from 35% in the year 2021 to 51% in 2022, rating ‘mental health’ as their top heath concern.
MedicalXpress
Managers are crucial in motivating nurses to remain
Managers of health care units play a central part in nurses' job satisfaction and desire to stay in their positions, research at the University of Gothenburg (now available in book form, in Swedish) shows. In many parts of Sweden, there is a shortage of nurses. Their work environment has attracted...
